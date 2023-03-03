CRESSON, Pa. – Eleven seconds.
Eleven seconds. Ninety feet.
The only clock is the one in your head.
It’s not the kind of situation you do a lot in practice, but it is one of those situations Garrett Harrold practiced a lot growing up in the driveway pretending to be Kobe or LeBron.
“It’s just something you do in the backyard with your buddies,” Harrold said.
Did it, Harrold did.
Harrold scored a game-high 19 points, but perhaps none were bigger than his last two on Friday night at Mount Aloysius College Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center when he drove the length of the court and hit a 7-foot floater with three seconds remaining to lift Penn Cambria to a 56-55 upset win over top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle for the District 6 Class 3A boys basketball championship.
It was the second District 6 trophy in as many years for the Panthers, who won in 4A last season. It also avenged a 33-point loss at Guilfoyle six weeks ago when they faced the Marauders without Harrold.
The Panthers improved to 21-5.
And what a game to remember they played. Penn Cambria only committed three turnovers in the first three quarters and used a switching triangle-and-two to keep Bishop Guilfoyle’s high-scoring, hot-shooting Haigh brothers – Patrick and Jude – under wraps, building a 14-point lead.
It turned out Penn Cambria needed every bit of it. Trailing by seven with 1:31 left, the Marauders (23-4) broke out a halfcourt trap that suddenly turned the Panthers mortal, causing four turnovers.
Guilfoyle took the lead for the first time since 8-6 when Patrick Haigh rebounded his brother’s off-balance miss, put it in, was fouled and made the free throw for a 55-54 Bishop Guilfoyle lead.
In a timeout with 11 seconds left – and no way to see the clock, because a power outage wiped out the scoreboard and forced a small, auxiliary clock in the backcourt to be used – Harrold took the inbound pass and navigated the court, hitting the shot that turned out to be the winner.
“I said, ‘Garrett, you’re going to get the ball and you’re going to attack that press as hard as you can and just split something,’ ” Penn Cambria coach Jim “Scooter” Ronan said. “We were just going ahead with the ball in the best player’s hands, in my opinion. Whatever happened, we were going to live with it.
“I don’t think you’re going to find a better game,” Ronan added. “We knew BG was going to make a run. We knew it was coming. But we found a way. My kids were nails.”
Guilfoyle had one last gasp, calling timeout, passing to midcourt and calling another timeout, and then having Patrick Haigh, the program’s all-time leading scorer, throw a lob to Karson Kiesewetter, the Marauders’ scholastic football player of the year who scored seven points during Bishop Guilfoyle’s rally.
The Panthers had it scouted, though, and Kiesewetter’s desperation tip hit the side of the backboard as time expired.
“They made the shots. We were out of sync, and give them credit for that,” Guilfoyle coach Chris Drenning said after his team slipped to 23-4. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting us into stuff that we can be successful with.”
When Garrett Harrold ran down the clock, drove and pitched a pass into the corner to his brother for Gavin for 3 just before the buzzer, Penn Cambria had a 31-21 halftime lead.
The margin expanded to 38-24 on a pair of Garrett Harrold free throws less than three minutes into the second half.
Panther sharpshooter Vinny Chirdon got very few looks against Bishop Guilfoyle’s tight defense, but he scored eight in the third quarter on his way to an 11-point game, hitting three of the Panthers’ 10 treys.
“It’s unbelievable, especially to go two years, back to back, especially against this caliber of a team,” Chirdon said. “The coaches put a great gameplan together.”
The Panthers held Bishop Guilfoyle to just six points in the second period and had six 3-pointers over the first quarter, coming up just eight points short of their scoring total for the entire game in their 72-39 loss to the Marauders on Jan. 23.
“It was kind of embarrassing to lose like that,” Chirdon said. “That was kind of a chip on our shoulder going in.”
Garrett Harrold had nine points in the first quarter, sparking the Panthers to a 15-all tie through eight minutes. Bishop Guilfoyle scored the first five points when Luke Shuagis hit a corner 3-pointer to break the ice for the Panthers, who gathered momentum into the third quarter before Bishop Guilfoyle started to come back.
“It’s just awesome,” Garrett Harrold said. “We put ourselves in a position to come out with the win, and we came out victorious.”
