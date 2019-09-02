HARRISBURG – Kevin McGowan allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Harrisburg Senators over the Altoona Curve in a 1-0 win on Monday.
McGowan (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.
The game’s only run was scored in the sixth inning when Michael A. Taylor hit a solo home run.
Sean Brady (5-13) went six innings, allowing one run and one hit to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.
The Curve were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the Senators’ staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.
With the win, Harrisburg finished 13-7 against Altoona this season.
Altoona concluded a 69-71 season (36-32 first half, 33-39 second half).
Harrisburg, the Western Division first half champion, will take on Bowie, the Western second half winners, starting on Wednesday in a best-of-5 semifinal series.
