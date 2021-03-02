WESTOVER – Playing shorthanded and enduring a shooting night that could be understatedly described as “miserable,” Ferndale showed tremendous grit as it scratched and clawed almost an entire game to erase a big early deficit.
Harmony, though, showed as much poise in putting the Yellow Jackets away at the end.
Harmony went on a 9-2 run to end the game after Bruce Moore’s short baseline jumper on an offensive rebound of a missed free throw knotted the game at 28 with 2:07 left, and Ferndale was knocked out of the District 6 Class 1A boys’ basketball playoffs in the quarterfinals, 37-30, on Tuesday night.
“We just came out not playing good. We couldn’t hit any shots. It was just a bad offensive game,” said Moore, the Yellow Jackets’ 6-foot-5, 260-pound post who scored eight of his team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter to go along with 19 rebounds.
Senior Justin Mitchell was the only other Yellow Jacket to score more than five, finishing with nine points. Ferndale never led, falling behind 7-0 while missing its first 10 shots and getting called for two charges.
Ferndale finished the season 7-13.
“We come out slow every game. We’re used to (having to come back),” Mitchell said. “We just couldn’t get it done tonight.”
Ferndale trailed by as many as 11 in the first half and still was down eight when Harmony freshman Jack Bracken hit a driving layup late in the third quarter before a 12-4 Yellow Jacket run evened the count.
That the Yellow Jackets were able to do that was something of a minor miracle, considering that they shot 10-for-60 from the field and were just 2-for-24 from 3-point range.
“We did a solid job on defense, a solid job on the glass,” Ferndale coach Matt Hauger said. “We moved the ball well. We just couldn’t make shots.”
Harmony, though, answered almost immediately after Moore tied it. Sophomore point guard Cohlt Fry cut and scored off Anthony Maseto’s feed from the high post the next time down court and the Owls were on their way to ending a seven-game losing streak and earning a semifinal game at top-seeded Williamsburg on Friday.
Fry scored 10 points. Bracken topped all scorers with 15.
“We just know how to deal with each other and keep everybody calm,” Fry said. “We weren’t as serious the first time we played them, but we buckled down and got to work.”
Although they were the fifth seed and the Owls fourth, the Yellow Jackets entered the playoffs having won three of their last four. They beat Harmony at home on Jan. 28, scoring a season-high 68 points and placing five players in double figures. Ferndale, though, played on Tuesday without two players because of academic eligibility, including top shooter DeAndre Chatman, who scored 15 in the earlier meeting.
“He hit three or four 3s. We just picked the worst time possible to have a bad shooting night,” Hauger said.
Harmony (6-9) packed a 2-3 zone around Moore and took its chances with the Jackets from the outside while also keeping the pace slow.
“We’re more of a driving team,” Mitchell said. “We like to get it inside, put it up. They shut that down.”
Mitchell and Quamir Simms are seniors who played for the Yellow Jackets during the abbreviated COVID season.
“I’ll just remember we were able to stay safe and have an opportunity to play in the playoffs,” Mitchell said.
