Johnstown Jets defenseman Dave Hanson works through a crowd of fans on the ice at Cambria County War Memorial Arena after the Jets' 6-2 victory over the Binghamton Broome Dusters to sweep the North American Hockey League playoff championship series on Thursday, May 1, 1975. Hanson will make an appearance at the Johnstown Tomahawks' game against the Maryland Black Bears on Friday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.