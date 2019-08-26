Brett Hankinson correctly picked 12 of 14 football games correctly to lead the way during the first week of the Pigskin Picks Club through The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com.

Hankinson is 28 and lives in Berlin.

“I’ve been an avid fan of all local sports since I was in high school,” he said. “As a graduate of Berlin, they’ll always be my school, but I just want to see the area as a whole do well at the state level in all sports.”

The Pigskin Picks Club is open for new members throughout the football season.

Visit www.tribdem.com/pigskin to sign up and get started.

Each week we’ll publish the top pickers.

This week’s games will be posted Tuesday.

