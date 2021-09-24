PATTON, Pa. – Ryan Haluska wasn’t crowned homecoming king before Friday night’s Heritage Conference football clash with West Shamokin and its dangerous passer, Bo Swartz.
He was part of Will Demi’s court, instead.
Once the game started, though, Cambria Heights 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior fullback-linebacker certainly ruled.
Haluska rushed for a season-high 229 yards and five touchdown, even scoring on a fumble return on the last play of the first half as the Highlanders improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in conference action with an 42-21 victory over the visiting Wolves.
It’s the first time since 1978 the Highlanders have been undefeated through five games.
“This was an awesome night. To come out here and to put 42 points on the board against a good football team like that, that’s just impressive,” Haluska said. “I couldn’t have done it without my offensive line and my backs. They block their tails off for me.”
Haluska’s 1-yard plunge with 4:16 left in the third quarter and Zech Scott’s extra-point made it 42-7, bringing the running clock into play before West Shamokin scored a couple of times late. Cambria Heights rushed for 351 yards, getting an additional 87 yards on the ground and a score from quarterback Ty Stockley.
“It feels amazing,” Cambria Heights senior lineman Bailey Horvath said of being 5-0. “Everything’s just clicking right now, and we just plan to continue what we’re doing.”
Swartz finished with 176 yards passing, throwing two touchdowns and running for one, but it took him 27 pass attempts and much of the yardage came after the game was decided. He entered the contest with 878 yards in three games – the Wolves (2-3 overall, 2-3 Heritage) forfeited a game to River Valley three weeks ago.
“I thought both the defensive line and the corners played good, but I think it really came down to the D-line putting pressure on the quarterback,” Highlander senior defensive back Tyler Della Valle said. “We had confidence in ourselves that we weren’t going to let him throw for a lot of yardage.”
Cambria Heights had been riding a string of three straight shutouts.
Haluska 19-yard return of a fumble forced when Stockley and a host of Highlanders sacked Swartz gave Cambria Heights a 29-7 lead at halftime. Haluska and Stockley scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards in the second quarter to break a 7-all deadlock in the second quarter – Haluska rushed for 121 of Cambria Heights’ 171 first-half yards, when the hosts only went to the air once.
“That got a ton of momentum on our side going into the half,” Haluska said.
Cambria Heights’ held West Shamokin to just 83 yards over the first two quarters. Thirty-three of those were on a Swartz scramble and 15 more came on a Micah Linhart run one play before Haluska’s scoop and score.
After forcing a three-and-out on the first possession, Heights got the ball on its own 43 and covered the distance on seven running plays. Haluska had five carries for 43 yards on the drive, going the final 5 untouched over the left side of the line into the end zone.
Haluska had 75 yards on the ground in the first quarter and Stockley had another 31.
“They’re big, they’re physical and they have a really good downhill-running football team, and we struggled with it,” Wolves coach Jon McCullough said.
West Shamokin tied it up after a short kickoff gave it the ball at its own 38. Helped by Swartz’s long scramble, the Wolves got on the board with 2:52 left in the first quarter on a fourth-and-goal pass to Owen Stover of 6 yards.
