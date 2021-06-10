MECHANICSBURG – The Meyersdale High School softball team battled until the end, but fell just shy of advancing in the PIAA Class 1A playoffs on Thursday.
District 3 champion Halifax edged the District 5 champion Red Raiders 1-0 and ended Meyersdale's undefeated season at 23-1 in the state quarterfinal round.
The Wildcats improved to 18-6 and will face District 11 champion Tri-Valley in Monday’s semifinal round.
Meyersdale fell behind by a run in the first inning, but threatened to tie or go ahead on multiple occasions.
The Red Raiders opened the bottom of the seventh inning with back-to-back singles by Laurel Daniels and Zoe Hetz. But Halifax, behind pitcher Mackenzie Sawdey, worked out of the jam.
In the first inning, Halifax's first batter, Alyza Steinhauer tripled to right field. She scored after a pick-off attempt resulted in an error.
Meyersdale opened the second inning with a triple by Shelby Hetz, but a fly out and a second out recorded on a tag-up attempt kept the Raiders off the scoreboard.
In the sixth, Izabella Donaldson doubled but was thrown out attempting to stretch the hit into a triple.
Meyersdale pitcher Tara Knopsnyder tossed another gem. A senior, she gave up only two hits and no earned runs. Knopsnyder struck out 10 and walked one.
The Red Raiders capped a season that included district and WestPAC championships as well as the long streak of 23 victories to open the schedule. Meyersdale won its fifth District 5 championship in the last six seasons.
