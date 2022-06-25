JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Johnathan Haburcsak and Angie Kimberly earned their first victories of the season during first responder appreciation and autograph night on Saturday night at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
Haburcsak, of Jerome, won his first career fast 4s race by 1.138 seconds over Stoystown's Caleb Vasos and Lance Shawley. Haburcsak leads the NASCAR Northeast Regional points for his division.
Kimberly prevailed by 0.234 of a second over Dale Kimberly in street stocks. Starting at pole position, Saturday was Angie Kimberly's second career victory. She became the second female driver this season to visit Victory Lane at Jennerstown.
Barry Awtey, of Jenners, won by 2.062 seconds over Bryan Shipp in late models. Jennerstown Speedway's all-time winningest driver dominated from the pole and claimed his third victory of the season.
John Fama, of Central City, claimed his third race of the season by 0.441 seconds over Boswell's Doug Glessner in modifieds.
In pro stocks, Adam Kostelnik won by 2.63 seconds after starting sixth over Jeff Giles.
Steve Singo, of Hooversville, earned this third race of season by 0.359 seconds in the chargers division. Singo edeged out Nick Niemiec.
Jennerstown will feature two full nights of racing next weekend. A full program will begin on Saturday, followed by a free concert by the Katelyn Rose Band. Sunday will feature a second full day of racing followed by fireworks.
