Tony Penna Jr. was first introduced to the Conemaugh Township-Windber sports rivalry during high school basketball season.
On Friday night, the new Indians head coach will get a first-hand look at the gridiron version of a long-standing area rivalry as his Indians play host to the Ramblers in the WestPAC opener for both teams.
“My first event I went to as a member of Township was a Township vs Windber basketball game. You could see the intensity right away,” said Penna, who moved to the Conemaugh Township position after spending the past nine seasons at Greater Johnstown. “It’s definitely one of the special rivalries in the area.”
The Indians are coming off an 8-4 season that included a runner-up finish in District 5, Class A. Veteran coach Sam Zambanini retired after 22 years as Conemaugh Township’s head coach. However, Zambanini remained on the staff as an assistant and will be in his 36th season on the sideline.
“It’s really progressed well,” said Penna, who credited Zambanini’s presence with helping as the team adapts to his spread offense and 4-3 base defense. “I’m really happy with where we’re at, with it being a brand new system on both sides of the ball.
“We had a great camp. We had some things we had to clean up from the scrimmage. I’m happy.”
Veteran Windber head coach Matt Grohal has been a part of this Somerset County marquee game as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
“Ultimately, it’s our biggest rival game of the year,” said Grohal, entering his ninth season as the Ramblers’ head coach. “To have it Week 1 is sometimes good and sometimes not so good. We’re so young it would be nice to have a game or two under our belts before playing a big rivalry game.
“They’re sort of in the same boat.
“I think the team that makes the fewest mistakes and corrects the mistakes from last week’s scrimmages has a real good shot to win on Friday.”
Conemaugh Township beat Windber 35-14 in last year’s season opener at Windber Stadium. The Indians have won four of the past five meetings.
Since 1960, Windber leads the series 36-27-2.
The teams have met and split six District 5 playoff meetings and are 2-2 against each other in games that decided the District 5 title.
“I’ve been listening and taking in information from people,” Penna said. “I hear about people coming as early as 5 o’clock to put their blankets out. I’ll be coaching in the game but in the pregame I’m going to soak it in and enjoy it. I’m excited to be a part of what’s going on. It’s a special community and a special place.”
Conemaugh Township will rely on sophomore quarterback Jackson Byer to move into the spot vacated by graduated signal-caller Jordan Poznanski.
“Jackson has done fantastic,” Penna said. “He’s picked up the system. He’s leading.”
Another sophomore, Aiden Gray, will play quarterback in Windber’s single wing.
“He’s very skilled. Very cerebral,” Grohal said. “He’s not as big and physical. We have a lot of different formations and variations of the single wing that we’ll run. We’ll have a different look than we have in the past.”
As for facing a team coached by Penna, the Ramblers coach said, “He’s doing what he always does. I’ve coached with him in the Lantzy Game and got to experience some of that offense. A lot of the same things he used at Johnstown and at Ferndale, he’s using here. They’re looking good.
“They look like they’re going to be a handful in the WestPAC. We’ll go over to Davidsville and give them all we’ve got.”
This weekend’s other season-opening games, with last season’s records in parenthesis:
WestPAC
Berlin Brothersvalley (4-7) at Shade (11-2)
Last meeting: Shade 30, Berlin Brothersvalley 26.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley looks to bounce back from a 4-7 season. Seven starters are back on offense, including playmakers in quarterback Will Spochart and back-receiver Cole Blubaugh. Nine return on defense.
About the Panthers: Coming off a record-breaking season with 11 wins, a WestPAC crown and 5-A title, Shade hopes to build on the momentum with a lot of new faces. Vince Fyock (795 yards, 122 tackles) and Tyler Valine (675 yards, 69 tackles) combined for 1,470 receiving yards and 191 tackles a year ago.
Portage (7-4) at Blacklick Valley (3-7)
Last meeting: Portage 48, Blacklick Valley 14.
About the Mustangs: Three-year starting quarterback Connor Price leads Portage’s Pistol Wing-T offense. He rushed for 1,294 yards and passed for 479 last season.
About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley has experience with eight starters back on both offense and defense. The Vikings must replace mainstays Corey Simmons at quarterback and playmakers Jude Gdula and Ryley Cressley.
Conemaugh Valley (4-7) at North Star (0-10)
Last meeting: Conemaugh Valley 52, North Star 6.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley advanced to the District 6-A playoffs for the first time since 2006 last season. The Blue Jays have four starters back on offense and six on defense, though they’ll miss Bryce McCleester, a force on both sides of the line.
About the Cougars: North Star went 0-10 last season, but eight starters are back both on offense and defense. The Cougars received a boost from the return of quarterback/defensive back Alec Supanick, an all-state player as a sophomore who didn’t play in 2018.
LHAC
Westmont Hilltop (6-5) at Bedford (6-6)
Last meeting: Bedford 29, Westmont Hilltop 28.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop’s double tight/double wing offense produces large chunks of rushing yards and typically gives opponents fits. Fullback Mason Muto (385 yards) and back Hudson Holbay (505 yards) return to the backfield after combining for 890 yards a year ago.
About the Bisons: Junior quarterback Steve Ressler threw for 489 yards and rushed for 560 last season and leads a group of seven returning starters on offense. The Bisons welcomed back eight starters on defense.
Greater Johnstown (0-10) at Central Cambria (1-9)
Last meeting: Central Cambria 27, Greater Johnstown 19.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown had its first 0-10 season since 1976 last year and is determined to take a step in the opposite direction. Senior quarterback Sammy Barber is among the area’s most electrifying playmakers after throwing for 1,251 yards despite missing 41/2 games due to an injury in 2018.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria overcame a 19-0 first-half deficit to beat the Trojans in last year’s opener. Linebacker Dylan Long had a team-high 136 tackles and quarterback Carter Seymour passed for 707 yards in 2018.
Forest Hills (9-3) at Chestnut Ridge (10-3)
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 28, Forest Hills 12.
About the Rangers: No Don Bailey on the sideline? Former Forest Hills standout quarterback Justin Myers takes over after Bailey retired following 45 seasons with 375 wins.
The Rangers also must replace four-year starting quarterback Adam Cecere and Jake Shope among a group of talented graduates.
About the Lions: Quarterback Logan Pfister threw for 1,772 yards and ran for 1,042 on a 10-3 team that won the District 5-AA crown. The Lions only return three starters on offense and four on defense.
Richland (13-1) at Bishop McCort Catholic (3-8)
Last meeting: Richland 49, Bishop McCort Catholic 0.
About the Rams: The coaches’ preseason pick to win the LHAC, Richland wears a figurative target, which is understandable after a 13-1 season that included conference and District 6-AA championships as well as a deep state playoff run. Caleb Burke tied for an area-high 71 catches for 1,229 receiving yards.
About the Crimson Crushers: Bishop McCort Catholic will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the program’s 2009 state runner-up squad. Former Crimson Crushers star Steve Smear, who played at Penn State University and in the Canadian Football League, will participate in the event. McCort welcomes back nine starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Will Miller – who rushed for 1,049 yards and 13 TDs in 2018.
Somerset (4-7) at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (8-4)
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 17, Somerset 0.
About the Golden Eagles: Junior Dustin Hyde ran for 581 yards and eight touchdowns as Somerset went 4-7 last season.
About the Marauders: Junior Keegan Myrick had a team-high 882 rushing yards, 6.1 yards a carry, and nine touchdowns on a District 6-A runner-up squad.
Heritage
Homer-Center (7-5) at Ligonier Valley (12-1)
Last meeting: Ligonier Valley 56, Homer-Center 0.
About the Wildcats: Homer-Center junior quarterback Ben Schmidt passed for 1,128 yards and rushed for 882 yards last season. He threw for nine touchdowns and ran for seven scores.
About the Rams: The coaches’ preseason pick to win the conference, Ligonier Valley boosts a formidable offensive line with three Division I recruits. The Rams’ Kyrie Miller rushed for 1,561 yards and 24 TDs on a 12-1 District 6-AA runner-up team. Mike Petrof had 70 tackles and eight sacks.
United (9-5) at Northern Cambria (9-3)
Last meeting: Northern Cambria 43, United 14.
About the Lions: Junior running back Hunter Cameron ran for 2,186 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. The Lions must fill big holes on the line and secondary and adjust to the loss of quarterback Kyle Silk, the area’s leading scorer a year ago.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria has four starters back on offense and three on defense. The Colts look to replace standout playmakers such as Mark Marino, Ben Vasil and Logan Onkst.
Nonconference
Carrick (0-7) at Bishop Carroll (2-8)
Last meeting: Have not played.
About the Raiders: Carrick looks to rebound from a winless season in 2018 while competing in the District 8 Pittsburgh City League.
About the Huskies: An experienced Bishop Carroll team has seven returnees on offense and defense. The Huskies look for more production on offense after collecting 125 points, 12.5 a game.
Saturday
Meyersdale (5-6) at Ferndale (1-9), 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Meyersdale 24, Ferndale 7.
About the Red Raiders: Devin Kretchman led the team with 1,114 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018. Riley Whitfield had a team-best 97 tackles and 31/2 sacks.
About the Yellow Jackets: Ferndale has seven returning starters on offense and six back on defense.
Penn Cambria (4-6) at Cambria Heights (4-6), Patton Stadium, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Penn Cambria 6, Cambria Heights 0.
About the Panthers: New head coach Nick Felus returns to his alma mater, looking to build on a 4-6 season in 2018. Penn Cambria hopes to improve on last year’s 1-4 road record.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights fullback Tyler Trybus is back after rushing for 514 yards and 10 TDs last season.
