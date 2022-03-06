JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A buzz ran through Saturday’s sessions of the Pennsylvania Junior High State Championships at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The strength and growth of girls wrestling throughout the region helped to generate some of that noise.
Girls wrestling is recognized as an emerging sport by PIAA. Pennsylvania has more than 30 schools with girls programs. When 100 schools sponsor it as a sport, it will go to PIAA to be sanctioned as a recognized sport.
Locally, participation numbers are on the rise, with an increase from 50 girls participating in the 2020 Pennsylvania junior high tournament to 90 girls competing for titles this year. Due to COVID-19, there was no tournament in 2021.
Four girls from the area – Bedford’s Mylah Steinbuch (185 pounds), North Star’s Cali Koval (117), Greater Johnstown’s Sayona Harris-Haye (135) and Chestnut Ridge’s Kalea Dey (165) – reached Sunday’s semifinals.
Central Cambria’s Bailey Coposky (125) and Grace Evans (148) are still competing in the consolation bracket.
Greater Johnstown’s Sayona Harris-Haye, who has wrestled for seven years, said she is ready for her semifinal match on Sunday against Mary Bruscino of Cumberland Valley.
Harris-Haye made it to the semifinals after beating Derry Area’s Gabrielle Bateman by a 5-0 decision.
When asked what started her on her grappling journey, she credited her brother and her coach.
“My brother started wrestling and one of my coaches said girls can wrestle, too, so the next day I came to practice and have been practicing wrestling since then,” she said.
Chestnut Ridge, which has one of the state’s strongest varsity programs in Class 2A, approved a girls team in November. The Lions are the first school in District 5 and in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference to boast a girls wrestling team.
