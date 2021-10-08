MEYERSDALE, Pa. – A ground attack compiling 428 yards helped Conemaugh Valley defeat Meyersdale on the road by a score of 50-8 on Friday.
Senior Nick Heltzel finished with 198 rushing yards and five touchdowns on eight carries.
“My line made all the holes, and I strained through them,” Heltzel said. “Having such a great running back like Logan Kent, it’s just easy for me.”
Nick and Noah Heltzel combined for seven touchdowns.
Kent finished with 169 yards on 19 carries. The senior surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season during the third quarter.
Conemaugh Valley evened its record at 3-3.
“We stepped up our game plan that we’ve been working on all week,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “We’ve seen some things on film that we were able to attack. Our boys did it well and with finesse.”
Meyersdale scored its only touchdown in the second quarter. The Red Raiders fell to 0-7 on the season.
“We knew what Conemaugh Valley was doing on offense, and they did it really well,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “They are good at what they do. Early on, we had trouble stopping their inside power play and tackling.
“That’s always a point of emphasis that we rely on at practice.
“What they were able to do was pretty successful tonight.
“Overall, hat’s off to Coach Kent and his ball team. Those guys played tough. What we need to do going forward is keep plugging away. Things aren’t easy whenever the season is going the way it is into week eight, but we’ll keep at it.”
Heltzel scored twice in the first quarter to put Conemaugh Valley up 16-0. A pass to Logan Kent and a Zach Bell run accounted for the conversions.
Heltzel added two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, including an 89-yard burst.
Drake Sellers caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Daulton Sellers. Daulton Sellers’ conversion run made it 31-8 at halftime.
Noah Heltzel sacked and stripped Daulton Sellers and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown.
