After leading the Bishop McCort Catholic High School girls soccer program from 2017-18, Brad Griesheimer will take over the boys program in 2020.
The Crimson Crushers won District 6 Class A girls soccer titles in 2017 and 2018 under Griesheimer’s leadership. Griesheimer, a Dayton, Ohio, native, is also an AYSO coach. He also was the Conemaugh Township boys assistant coach in 2010-12.
He served as athletic director at Johnstown Christian School from 2001-06. Griesheimer led the Blue Jays to a District 5 title in 2001 in his second season leading the boys soccer program. He also coached the girls soccer team from 1994-99 and the girls basketball squad from 1996-2000. Griesheimer coached the JCS boys basketball team in 2007-08.
