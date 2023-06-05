MILLERSTOWN, Pa. – Greenwood senior right-hander Sam Myers fired a six-hit shutout, striking out 10 without walking a batter, as the Wildcats downed District 5 runner-up Meyersdale 8-0 on Monday afternoon in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A baseball playoffs.
Myers completed the game with just 75 pitches, right on the number that mandates two calendar days of rest. Had he thrown one more, he would not be eligible to pitch when Greenwood takes on DuBois Central Catholic in Thursday's PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal.
Greenwood (13-11) backed Myers with 13 hits, including Tyler Sherman's two-run home run in the sixth inning that capped the scoring. Bryce Danko finished 3-for-4, while Kyle Corkle and Michael Hoy both matched Sherman with two hits in the victory.
After Myers struck out the side in the first inning, Greenwood struck for four runs in the bottom half. Corkle and Myers opened the inning with singles, and the Red Raiders (8-15) committed consecutive errors to plate two runs. Gavin Jones and Danko then had run-scoring singles for a 4-0 lead.
The score was unchanged until the home fourth when Sherman smoked a two-out, two-run single through the left side for a 6-0 lead. Hoy and Corkle set the stage with back-to-back hits with one out.
Myers had five strikeouts after two innings, and he ended each of the first four frames with punchouts. Meyersdale didn't advance a runner to second base.
Myers upped his record to 4-0 with an 0.93 ERA and 26 strikeouts in four postseason starts this season.
Meyersdale's Ryan Sechler went 3-for-3. Senior Braden Kretchman went all six innings and allowed eight runs, three earned.
