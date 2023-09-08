GREENSBURG, Pa. – Roger Beitel wants his football team to know who’s in charge following a second consecutive loss to a school with a higher classification.
He is.
“Everything’s my fault. I’m the leader,” the Ligonier Valley coach said on the heels of the Class 2A Rams’ 34-7 loss at Class 3A Greensburg Salem. “I want all those kids to point at me and I take the blame for everything. They just need to keep coming to bat, coming to work and know that they’re not responsible for any of this.”
Brady Smith rushed for 164 yards, Peyton Chismar, in his return from a two-game suspension, added 104 yards passing and both scored two touchdowns apiece as Greensburg Salem, playing in its home opener, presented rookie coach Ty George with his first victory.
“It’s super-exciting. So many emotions,” said George, who was elevated to his first head coaching job this season after spending three years as an assistant on former Greensburg Salem coach Dave Keefer’s staff. “I’m just so proud of the kids, so proud of the staff, so happy for the community. It’s a great night, one I’ll always remember.”
Greensburg Salem (1-2), which opened with road losses to Class 5A Hempfield and Class 2A Derry – the Trojans ended a 20-game losing streak – took charge with three first-quarter touchdowns.
The Golden Lions denied Ligonier Valley an early scoring chance when Rams running back Aaron Dennison had the ball knocked loose and out of bounds for a touchback near the goal line in a momentum-swinging play.
There was no immediate call, but officials huddled and finally ruled a touchback, giving possession to Greensburg Salem, which at the time was leading, 7-0, on Kai Brunot’s 16-yard rush for a touchdown.
Beitel disputed the decision, but praised the officiating crew for its overall work.
Ligonier Valley (1-2), a perennial District 6 playoff contender under Beitel with a trip to the PIAA semifinals in 2016 before rejoinng the WPIAL, fell for the second week in a row to a Class 3A opponent.
Southmoreland defeated Ligonier Valley in its previous game, and Beitel said his youthful team will get better with experience. The Rams’ roster includes just one senior.
“At the end of the season, I’m still only going to have four players on the team who can drive,” he said. “At one point, we had eight sophomores and freshmen on the field on defense and we were playing good football. Little-by-little, some of these little bucks, they’re starting to see the headlights. Eventually, they’ll become big bucks, and then, look out.”
After the delayed touchback call, Greensburg Salem drove the length of the field and scored on Smith’s 40-yard run before Brunot blocked Mark Jablunovsky’s punt, setting up Chismar’s 4-yard touchdown run to put the Golden Lions ahead, 20-0.
“The WPIAL thinks so highly of our program that they make us play schools much larger than us before we get to a 2A schedule,” Beitel said. “We see that as a sign of respect for our program. We see it as a challenge. We’re going to take all of the different positives out of the game. After they scored, we took the ball right down just as we scripted it. As far as we’re concerned, we put the ball in the end zone.”
George said his team dodged a possible momentum-builder for Ligonier Valley, when the Golden Lions regained possession without allowing a score.
“You go in and score on your first drive, and then, they’re driving down to score and right on the doorstep,” George said. “They’re moving the ball. But us getting that turnover and getting the ball back and driving down and scoring, that kind of squashed that. It worked out for us.”
Chismar, who completed 5 of 10 passes after sitting the first two games, the result of an ejection in Greensburg Salem’s final game of 2022, gave the Golden Lions a 27-0 halftime lead with a 7-yard keeper for a touchdown.
Ligonier Valley’s lone score came in the third quarter, when Mark Jablunovsky intercepted a Chismar pass and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown.
Smith added a 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Greensburg Salem.
Dennison gained 63 yards rushing and John Jablunovsky added 43 of his 47 yards in the second half to lead Ligonier Valley.
Beitel for all of next week plans on reminding his players who is the leader of the Rams. It’s him.
“It’s all on my shoulders,” he said. “I take responsibility for everything.”
