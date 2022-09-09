LIGONIER, Pa. – Greensburg Salem became the first visiting team to defeat Ligonier Valley at Weller Field since the 2015 season with a 35-28 game that came down to the final drive.
Ligonier dug itself a 21-0 hole in the first half, but in the closing minutes of the game had the ball deep in Greensburg-Salem territory with the opportunity to tie the Golden Lions. Following a 48-yard hook and ladder play that saw Logan Johnson catch the pass, and Haden Sierocky run the bulk of the play, the Rams had prime field position.
On fourth down, Sierocky’s pass attempt fell short, and Greensburg Salem escaped with a win.
“I’m beyond proud of our kids’ effort,” Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel said after his team dropped to 2-1 on the season. “It was a great football game, right? That’s what the fans come to see.”
Those who paid admission got to see some special individual performances. Greensburg Salem quarterback Cody Rubrecht was all over the field. The senior completed 9-of-14 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 129 yards and two scores, and also took back an interception 90 yards for a touchdown.
“No. 11 is a phenomenal athlete,” Beitel said of the Golden Lions star player. “He was an elite player on the field tonight, but I thought that our kids stood toe to toe with much bigger kids. We just shot ourselves in the foot in the first half.”
Greensburg Salem got the scoring going early with a 13-play, 71-yard drove capped off by Rubrecht’s first score. The drive was aided by three offsides penalties by the Rams. On the next three possessions, the teams traded turnovers. Ligonier Valley finished with five turnovers, including two in the first quarter. The Golden Lions capitalized on the second one, with Rubrecht finding Christian Hostetler for a 65-yard scoring strike.
The Rams eventually fell into a 21-0 hole, but started to climb out of it thanks to Sierocky. The senior rushed for a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but the Rams couldn’t maintain the momentum.
Rubrecht picked off a Broderick Schreyer pass in the red zone and took it back for a 90-yard touchdown to make it 28-7 with :25 seconds in the half. The Rams had a weapon up their sleeve, however.
Sophomore John Jablunovsky broke a 60-yard touchdown just before halftime. The speedy sophomore then added a 63-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He finished with six carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
“(Rubrecht) runs a 4.4 40 (yard dash) and John ran away from him,” Beitel said of his emerging sophomore playmaker. “The amount of talent that he has is incredible, but he’s still a youngster and has a lot of growth to go through before he’s coronated as the next one.”
The second half was played under unique circumstances. The scoreboard at Weller Field was not working, and the clock was kept by the officials on the field. It may have affected the spectators, but not the teams on the field according to Beitel.
“The officials did a great job,” he explained. “They kept us informed all night long after how much time there was after each series. It didn’t affect us.”
Greensburg-Salem got some breathing room with a Rubrecht 7-yard touchdown, but Ligonier responded with an impressive drive capped off by a there-yard score from Sierocky, who finished with 160 rushing yards and 57 receiving yards in the game.
The Rams promptly recorded a big three-and-out, before setting up the dramatic finish that ultimately came up short.
“Our compete level for our kids was phenomenal, but we know we’re going to keep seeing it week in and week out, that’s life in the WPIAL,” Beitel said.
“You’re going to see a kid like (Rubrecht) week in and week out, everyone’s got one.”
Ligonier Valley begins conference play next week with a road game at Apollo-Ridge.
Greensburg Salem (2-1) will host Deer Lakes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.