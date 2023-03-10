WINDBER, Pa. – Windber had hoped its experience could carry the day in a matchup with Greensburg Central Catholic in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A girls basketball playoffs.
But the Ramblers’ all-senior starting lineup never found much stability against the relentless defensive pressure put on by the youthful Centurions in a season-ending 55-33 setback on Friday night.
Freshman guard Erica Gribble poured in a game-high 25 points, 16 coming in the first half, to help provide the fifth seed out of District 7 with a 32-17 cushion at halftime. Junior Mya Morgan totaled 12 points, while junior Avery Davis added 10.
The Centurions took advantage of their length and size by employing a full-court press that eventually turned into a stifling 2-3 zone defense that created plenty of problems for the Ramblers.
“A lot of times coaches play zone and it’s kind of passive. We don’t want to play that way,” Greensburg Central Catholic coach Chris Skatell said. “We want to be aggressive and make them really work. I was happy with the way the zone played tonight.”
Windber (20-7) entered the state tournament having won five straight, including four consecutive playoff wins to claim its final WestPAC title and second District 5 championship in three seasons.
But against a battle-tested squad in Greensburg Central Catholic that won two consolation games after losing in the WPIAL quarterfinals, the Ramblers committed 18 turnovers, including five in a second quarter where they were outscored 15-7.
“They’re a great team and a great shooting team. They’re consistent, relentless and don’t stop even if they’re down,” Windber coach Cory Pavlosky said of the Centurions. “Just too much. Too much of their strength got to us today.”
Senior guard Lexie James paced Windber with a team-high nine points. Senior Harmony Jablon had seven points, and freshman Kaylie Gaye contributed seven points off the bench.
The Ramblers bounded out to a 5-0 lead after Jablon connected on a 3 from the corner. But the Centurions erased that deficit in a hurry with a 10-0 run capped off by a layup from Gribble that gave them a 10-5 lead midway through the first.
Greensburg Central Catholic (22-5) never trailed after that and went up by as many as 18 in the first half when Gribble scored on a layup in transition to make it 29-11 with less than three minutes to go before the break.
The Centurions, who won their first state playoff game since 2017, will clash with District 10 runner-up Maplewood in the second round Tuesday.
For the Ramblers, it will be an offseason filled with transition as they graduate six seniors in James, Jablon, Rylee Ott, Shannon Tokarsky, Sam Horner and Reilly Carney, who all played prominent roles for a program that has been perennially successful over the past decade.
“Phenomenal group of girls,” said Pavlosky. “I think of all the accolades that they have won so far here at the school, including this season. Dealing with an early injury, 4-4 record in December – to turn it around to get to this point, it’s a testament to their hard work and dedication. These girls are putting a lot of time and effort in. Just wish it could’ve been a different outcome.”
