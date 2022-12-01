Bishop McCort logo

Bishop McCort logo

GREENSBURG, Pa. – Jacob Hannah, Nik Manolakos and Dylan Morris each scored two goals as Greater Latrobe defeated Bishop McCort Catholic 12-0 in a PIHL Class 2A game on Thursday night at Kirk Nevin Arena.

Greater Latrobe (5-2-1) led 5-0 after the first period and added four more goals in the second.

Bryant Dumnich, Noah Guidos, Fletcher Harvey, Cam Mikulsky, Peyton Myers and Reid West added a goal each.

Dumnich, Hannah and J.D. Robinson each supplied two assists.

Greater Latrobe outshot Bishop McCort 46-3.

Stephen Sanders made 34 saves for the 6-2 Crimson Crushers.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you