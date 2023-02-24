ALTOONA, Pa. – Greater Johnstown senior wrestler Marquan Tisinger went 1-1 on Friday at the PIAA Class 3A Northwest Regional tournament at Altoona Fieldhouse.
At 189 pounds, Punxsutawney's Landon Martz pinned Tisinger in 5:00 in the round of 16. Tisinger bounced back by winning by fall in 57 seconds over Obama Academy's Shawn Scott. On Saturday, Tisinger will face Taylor Allderdice's Marcus Wahila in the consolation round of eight.
At 121, Greater Johnstown senior Korrie Williams suffered an injury this week and injury defaulted in both of his matches. Williams' season came to a close at 9-9.
