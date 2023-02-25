ALTOONA, Pa. – Greater Johnstown senior Marquan Tisinger’s season ended on Saturday in the consolation round of eight at the PIAA Class 3A Northwest Regional tournament.
Taylor Allderdice’s Marcus Wahila earned a medical forfeit to advance at 189 pounds.
Tisinger, the District 6 runner-up, finished up with a 14-11 record.
• Ligonier Valley’s Jesse Turner advanced to this weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament with a seventh-place finish in the District 7 tournament on Saturday.
