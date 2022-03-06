ALTOONA, Pa. – Greater Johnstown 189-pounder Marquan Tisinger went 1-2 in the PIAA Class 3A Northwest Regional tournament at Altoona Area High School, battling back after a first-round loss before falling in the second consolation round.
Tisinger was pinned by Williamsport’s Sebastian Robinson in 1:51 in the first round. The lone Greater Johnstown representative in the field bounced back by pinning Taylor Allderdice’s Tom Paternoster in 4:27 to advance from the first round of consolations.
Ryan White of DuBois pinned Tisinger in 2:42 to eliminate him from the tournament.
