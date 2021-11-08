Greater Johnstown senior libero/defensive specialist Courtney Rummel earned a spot on the District 6 Class 3A volleyball first team.
Rummel became the fastest Trojan to reach 1,000 career digs on Oct. 25. The 5-foot-4 athlete was named to the first team for the second year in a row.
Other members of the first team include Bellefonte junior setter Madison Melius, sophomore middle hitter Grace Novitsky and sophomore outside hitter Carlee Pepperman and Hollidaysburg senior middle blocker Brittyn Davenport, senior opposite hitter Joelle DeLattre, sophomore libero Lexi McLanahan and junior middle blocker Aubrey Pupa.
