With such a tumultuous past few years, it can be easy for high school students to dwell on the negatives of their experience.
But Greater Johnstown senior Zack Moore is fully focused on the positive after receiving the Subich Trojan Spirit Scholarship on Wednesday evening.
“Some of the best memories I still have are of teachers giving one-on-one attention,” Moore said. “They always give you 100% here, even if you’re struggling.”
Moore also credited the abundant extracurricular activities at Greater Johnstown.
“My favorite part about this school is that there’s opportunities for everyone. For example, this past year I was in co-op education and got to work a full school year for Pepsi.”
Moore was the lone recipient of the 2022 gift, and was awarded $3,000 in scholarship money. That amount is $1,000 more than the total given away to the three winning students last year. This continues a trend of upping the scholarship funds each year.
The Subich Spirit Scholarship is in its third year.
The money will be useful for Moore, who plans to attend Pitt-Johnstown in the fall with a major in surgical technology.
While his eyes are set on the future ahead, Moore was still sure to give credit to the teachers that helped shape his years at Greater Johnstown.
“Alyssa Breedlove was my mentor in the Summit Learning Program when I was a freshman, and also my math teacher for a couple years,” Moore said.
“She helped me out with any academic troubles and always led me to the sources I needed.
The founder of the scholarship, Nick Subich, was adamant about his desire to give back to the high school where he once walked the hallways.
“Hopefully, with this scholarship there can always be something that can benefit kids that come through Johnstown High,” said Subich. “Even though I’m no longer here in the community, I still want to do what I can to help out.”
Subich, 27, is a 2013 graduate of Greater Johnstown. He now co-owns a wealth management firm in Pittsburgh after attending Lock Haven University.
The former football player said he could personally relate to the adversity that Moore faced with his injuries this past season.
“We both had similar injuries to our shoulder that we had to fight through,” Subich said.
Subich was also sure to note the adversity that not just Moore went through, but what every Trojan player may experience.
“The biggest adversity is just the every day stuff you deal with at Johnstown that you might not at a lot of other schools,” said Subich. “There’s a lot of kids that might not even get to eat dinner at night.”
He believes those types of adversities are what truly separates Trojan graduates from other area schools.
“These kids face real world problems every day, Subich said. “Coming from that type of environment, where you live through or see that, problems become much easier down the road.”
