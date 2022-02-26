ALTOONA, Pa. – Greater Johnstown junior Marquan Tisinger was the lone Trojan to advance to next weekend's Northwest Regional at Saturday's District 6 Class 3A Wrestling Tournament.
The 189-pounder was seeded sixth. Tisinger was pinned by State College's Carter Weaverling in the quarterfinals. Tisinger then defeated Hollidaysburg's Luke Onkst (7-1) and Altoona's Connor Reimer (3-2) to earn a berth in the consolation finals.
Central Mountain's Damien Galentine recorded a takedown in the first and second periods to prevail 5-0. The top four from each weight class advanced to next weekend's Northwest Regional at Altoona Area High School Fieldhouse.
Greater Johnstown junior Alijah Gibson finished in fifth place at 160. Gibson was pinned in 6:26 in the consolation semifinals. Gibson defeated Bellefonte's Grady Garrison 5-2 in the fifth-place bout.
Greater Johnstown's Tajon Irving (215), Jorge Morales (138) and Charles Yingling (285) all went 0-2.
Mifflin County, which had four wrestlers earn gold, won the team title with 201.5 points. Central Mountain was second with 189.5 points. State College tallied 160 points.
