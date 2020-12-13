Johnstown native Mariah Harris established herself as a wrestler on the national level nearly eight hours from home as a four-time All-American at Campbellsville University in central Kentucky.
She’ll be chasing her Olympic dream –and exploring coaching the sport – a lot closer to home.
Harris, a 2016 Greater Johnstown graduate, has accepted a graduate assistant position at Tiffin University in northwest Ohio, about 4 1/2 hours away.
She plans to pursue a master’s degree in business administration, building on the criminal justice degree she earned at Campbellsville, Harris said – “to be able to run my own law firm one day.”
Nick Goebel, women’s wrestling coach at Tiffin University, said Harris will receive a stipend for expenses in addition to having her tuition paid for while earning a master’s degree. She will officially join his program on Jan. 9.
“Mariah is very enthusiastic and outgoing, very positive,” Goebel said in a phone interview from the campus in Tiffin, Ohio – located west of Cleveland and south of Toledo.
“She’ll bring a lot of energy to the room. And obviously, she can wrestle.”
Harris proved that in high school, competing against boys for Greater Johnstown, where older brother Will is the head coach.
Harris went on to Campbellsville University – midway between Lexington and Nashville – where her individual honors included a Body Bar Women’s National Championship in 2017; a third-place finish at the 2018 U.S. Open in Las Vegas; and the 170-pound Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association championship this past February.
Harris was looking to add a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics title to her resume, but the tournament was canceled at the last minute as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most collegiate sports in March.
“We were in the room practicing – we were in the room – when coach pulled us into a circle and we found out we were going home,” she said.
‘Excited to have her’
At Tiffin, Goebel is entering his second season with a fledgling program that was launched in 2017-18.
He was a three-time All-American at the University of Findlay in Ohio, including a 27-1 record as a senior.
He has seen his new graduate assistant in competition, and hopes she can help develop his upstart team – including senior Jesse Lee, who was an All-American and 20-match winner at 170/191 pounds last season.
“We’re very excited to have her,” Goebel said. “We really want her to come in and help our bigger girls, work out with them. We hope to utilize her in one-on-one training, even outside practices.”
COVID-19 has brought challenges for wrestling. At Tiffin, the team will use split practices to allow for social distancing. Coaches must be masked at all times, but the wrestlers can be unmasked when on the mat.
“We’re trying to take all of the precautions we can so that we can have a season,” Goebel said.
He predicted Harris will also have good practice partners to help her work toward her goal of moving up in the national freestyle ranks while wrestling in open tournaments.
“She’ll be able to train and compete and hopefully represent our wrestling club at Tiffin, which is great,” Goebel said.
‘On my home turf’
In an early 2020 ranking, Harris was 15th nationally at 76 kilograms (167 pounds).
By late summer, she was listed among the top nine contenders at the weight for a spot on Team USA.
The front-runner is Adeline Gray, of Denver, Colorado. Gray competes out of the New York Athletic Club and will receive an automatic bid to the finals as a defending world champion.
Alexandra Castillo, Harris’ former Campbellsville teammate and a 2020 WCWA champion, is listed among the contenders.
“Training for the Olympics is pretty serious,” Harris said. “You can’t have any distractions.”
She has increased her physical training but has added yoga and mental exercises. Harris said film study – “just looking at myself” – is important, along with being aware of the competition.
“If your head’s not there, the rest is not going to be there,” Harris said.
Delayed a year due to the virus, the U.S. Olympic Trials are tentatively scheduled for April 2021 at Penn State, with the Japan Games in July. Harris is hoping to have a Johnstown fanbase at the trials to cheer her on.
“It’s really exciting to have that on my home turf,” she said.
‘See the dream’
She said the graduate assistant role will be yet another opportunity to build the sport of women’s wrestling, which is growing rapidly at the scholastic and collegiate levels.
The National Wrestling Coaches Association says that the number of women wrestling in high school grew from 804 in 1994 to 21,124 in 2019.
More than 70 colleges now sponsor women’s wrestling, which has been an Olympic sport since 2004.
“There was a time when I had to wrestle all guys,” Harris said. “It’s amazing how it’s been changing.”
She called taking graduate courses, facing tougher competition and coaching younger wrestlers “the next step in my journey.”
“I’m super excited,” Harris said. “This will be closer to home. And I can recruit more girls to the sport.
“Just being there and being strong, as a female, showing you can do this, you can do whatever you want. It’s exciting to let other girls see this. See the dream. You can do it. Anything’s possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.