JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Getting to compete in the 2022 YMCA State Championships was a thrill for area swimmers from Greater Johnstown.
On Monday, those standouts were honored for their hard work and accomplishments by state Reps. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, and Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale.
“I get really excited,” Greater Johnstown YMCA swimming coach Glenn Giles said of his pupils getting recognized. “Our season starts in September. They put all that hard work in and see it all come together all at the state championships makes me very proud of all the swimming they do. No one knows how much time they put into the pool. They put hours upon hours in a week. They put in two hours a day, five days a week and meets on the weekend. To make it that far is pretty awesome.”
Rylee Kohan, 12, of Westmont, earned a state title in the 50-yard backstroke at the state meet in York on March 24-26. She also attained second place in the 50 freestyle, third place in the 100 individual medley and 100 backstroke, fourth place in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle and 11th place in the 50 breaststroke.
“It was really cool,” Kohan said of competing with the state’s best swimmers. “I’ve been working since September. It’s just really cool to get that chance to go. In the backstroke, I’ve been working really hard to get those turns down.”
Ethan Amponsah, 10, finished in 15th place in the 100 butterfly.
“I never thought I would qualify in the 100 fly at states after districts, but I actually did that,” Amponsah said. “I shaved off two seconds from my district time. I shaved off eight seconds from my previous time. I was trying to work on things that could get me an advantage in a race, turns and starts.”
“It’s a real pleasure coaching these kids,” coach Denny Hartnett said. “They had a really hard stretch toward the end, meet after meet. They competed at top level and did very well. I’m very proud of all of our swimmers.”
Bedford sophomore Leah Shackley won YMCA national titles in the 100 (52.74, Allegheny Mountain record) and 200 backstroke (1:54.91). She won PIAA titles in the 100 back (state record) and butterfly this year.
Blacklick Valley sophomore Noah Marsinko, Conemaugh Township senior Herman Zilch IV (Canisius College recruit) and Westmont Hilltop seniors Elijah Innis (Edinboro) and Cael Long (Virginia Wesleyan) helped the 200 medley (1:39.08) and 400 free relay (3:17) teams finish in second place at the state meet. The quartet earned the opportunity to swim at the YMCA Short Course National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, from March 28 to April 1.
“We were seeded pretty decent, so we were hoping to go out and get first place,” Zilch said. “It felt amazing being with my friends and teammates doing well.”
Keeping the mood light helped the team soar.
“Getting along together helped a lot,” Marsinko said.
“You can’t do good if you’re not having fun. If you get too worked up over it, then you won’t do good. But if you have fun while doing it, then it’s going to go a lot better.”
Innis, who finished tied for fourth in the 100 butterfly at this year’s PIAA Class 2A championships, also finished second in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 50 free at the state competition.
“That was my first year making it in an individual event for states,” Innis said. “The fact that I was so close to winning in the 100 butterfly, let alone just being there, was surreal.
“Being there with the team was extremely fun, especially during the relays. Just standing up on that podium with everybody was just surreal.”
Getting to compete with the country’s elite swimmers should help Innis, Long and Zilch as they transition to the college level.
“Being there, seeing the sights and seeing the pool, the fact that I saw four pools in one facility, it was just surreal,” Innis said. “I didn’t think I would get to that point two years ago. For the last few years, I was just stepping it up more and more and more.”
