As Kasir Malcolm prepares for this weekend’s Northwest Regional Class AAA Wrestling Tournament in Altoona, the Greater Johnstown senior and his coach, Will Harris, can’t help but wonder if he should have made his debut in the event a year earlier.
“It kind of still hurts,” Harris said on Thursday after the final practice before the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday. “We still talk about it a little bit, trying to keep him hungry, letting him know you didn’t get a chance to do what you wanted to do last year, so let’s try to make this one the best we can.”
After spending two years at Bishop McCort Catholic, Malcolm enrolled at Greater Johnstown for his junior year, breaking a PIAA rule approved months earlier that prohibited the transfer between schools after 10th grade.
Malcolm was ruled ineligible for football and wrestling – one of just three student-athletes denied postseason eligibility while more than 40 similar cases were granted eligibility – according to the minutes from District 6 meeting on Sept. 5, 2019.
Malcolm and Harris said they unaware of the ruling until the week of the District 6 Class AAA tournament that the Trojan was ineligible.
“Like two days before,” Malcolm said, “someone called them and said I couldn’t wrestle. I was upset because I’d been working hard, getting ready for districts.”
How did he handle the disappointment?
“Just got back in the gym, got ready for my senior year,” he said, noting that he has been doing extra workouts after practice, at home and even during gym class.
Harris said he’s seen Malcolm channel his frustration into positive energy.
“He’s been a kid who struggled a little bit with focus in the past. The fact that he’s been this focused this year is a testament to how bad he wants it. His focus is different than I’ve ever seen it.”
Malcolm, who hopes to wrestle in college, is 26-6 this season, including a 3-1 performance in the district tournament last week. The fourth seed, he dropped a 4-3 decision to top-seeded Clayton Leidy of State College before bouncing back with consecutive wins.
That included an 18-3 technical fall over third-seeded Zach Miller of Central Mountain in the consolation final at 138 pounds.
Teammate Zach Moore finished fourth at 132, giving the Trojans a pair of qualifiers for the regional tournament.
Moore will face District 9 runner-up Brett Thompson of Bradford in the first round while Malcolm draws District 10 runner-up Ben Tirpak of Cathedral Prep, with the winner set to face Riley Bower of Williamsport, who is ranked eighth in the state by PA Power Wrestling.
“There’s no surprise that these two are the ones still here late in the season,” Harris said. “I like both of their brackets. There are no guys that jump off the page that we can’t wrestle with. I like our opportunities with all of these guys. We’ve watched a little bit of them, studied a little bit of film, and we’re confident in what we do, so we’ll take our shot.”
Moore enters the regional tournament with a 13-8 record.
“We battled injuries and even ended our season last year on an injury,” Harris said. “Nobody’s 100% right now. He’s giving it his all. We’ll see what he does with it.”
