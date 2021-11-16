The Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club will sponsor the 35th annual Johnstown Area vs. Somerset Area All-Star Volleyball Match on Nov. 24 at Somerset Area High School.
The match will begin at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Conemaugh Township Rotary’s “Twelve Wishes of Christmas.”
The Johnstown Area all-stars include Bishop McCort Catholic's Bailey Shriver, Conemaugh Valley's Anna Gunby and Nikki Zimmerman, Greater Johnstown's Courtney Rummel, Ferndale's Hailey Berg, Forest Hills' Mackenzie Hoover and Lexington Koeck, Portage's Julia Papcun and Sydni Sossong, Richland's Madison Sciarrillo and Westmont Hilltop's Chloe Hoffman and Julia Kleinmeyer.
The Johnstown Area coaches are Missy Raho of Bishop McCort Catholic and Kim Reighard of Ferndale.
The Somerset Area all-stars include Berlin Brothersvalley's Kylee Hartman and Kassidy Smith, Conemaugh Township's Chloe Bidelman and Riley Maldet, Meyersdale's Madison Porter, North Star's Abby Retassie, Rockwood's Kenda Kalp, Salisbury-Elk Lick's Avah Mason, Shade's Abby Putnick, Shanksville-Stonycreek's Josie Snyder, Somerset's Hayley Basala and Sydney Campbell and Windber's Isabelle Byer.
The Somerset Area coaches are Corey Will of Berlin Brothersvalley and Elizabeth Barron of Somerset.
