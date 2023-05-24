The Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club 14U Laurel Elite team won the 2023 AAU Pennsylvania State Championship Super Regional in York this past weekend.
The area team also earned a bid to the AAU National Tournament in Orlando, Florida, next month.
The Laurel Elite team started the tournament with an opening set loss to a team from Manheim, but rallied to win the match. The Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club representative beat two more teams to reach the playoff round.
On Sunday, the area team played matches against a Rebels team and the No. 2 14U team from the TNT Club representing the Bethlehem area.
Johnstown won both matches to create a rematch with the No. 1 14U team from the TNT Club – TNT Aerosmith. TNT Aerosmith won an early-season match against Laurel Elite.
The championship match opened with TNT winning the first set, 25-14. Laurel Elite won the second set, 25-23, and took the third set, 15-13, to win the gold.
“We entered this tournament with a few questions. We played with a new lineup and some of the girls playing different positions,” said coach Tony Crisafulli, who also is the North Star High School girls volleyball coach. “However, they fought hard and came together to get the victories. The coaches and club are extremely proud of them and the effort they put in.
“They are an exceptional group of young ladies and athletes.”
The team consists of players from school districts throughout the region.
The submitted roster included: Claire Benning (Latrobe); Brooke Cannin (North Star); Allie Deneen (Shade); Brooke Hillegas (Everett); Maggie Maiers (Latrobe); Rylee Monticue (Ligonier Valley); Cayley Poorbaugh (Berlin Brothersvalley); and Sarah Swank (Conemaugh Township).
Joining Crisafulli on the coaching staff are Candace Donaldson and Lindsey Neiderhiser.
In the tournament, Ligonier Valley’s Monticue had 108 assists, 18 kills, and 11 aces. Cannin had 21 kills and seven aces. Swank had 29 kills, six aces and seven blocks.
Maiers had 17 kills and seven blocks, and Poorbaugh had seven aces to go along with 28 digs.
