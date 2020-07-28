Greater Johnstown High School has installed cameras and joined a streaming service to ensure that fans still will have an opportunity to watch sporting events held at Trojan Stadium and Doc Stofko Gymnasium amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Network will live stream Greater Johnstown home football games and boys and girls soccer contests at Trojan Stadium during the fall. Boys and girls basketball games and wrestling matches at Doc Stofko Gymnasium during the winter sports season will be streamed live. Events at the varsity, junior varsity and junior high levels are played at each venue.
“The current guidelines say you may have 250 people inside your football stadium and you’re not permitting any fans,” Greater Johnstown Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said of a June 10 announcement by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and the state department of education.
“You need to count both teams, officials, EMTs, game workers and any other personnel that is necessary, like the media, to attend those games. Unless the governor or Commonwealth of Pennsylvania changes those guidelines, we must adhere to these guidelines.
“The guidelines read that they apply to any K (kindergarten) to (grade) 12 athletic event.”
The PIAA Board of Directors met via Zoom on July 15 and announced intentions to move forward with fall sports unless Wolf or the departments of health or education implemented further restrictions. The PIAA said heat acclimatization for football will begin on Aug. 10, with the first practice date for fall sports set for Aug. 17.
The PIAA Board of Directors has another Zoom meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Pfeil said utilizing the NFHS Network had been considered a practical option for the Trojans even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other area schools such as Richland High School have streamed their games at Herlinger Field and the Rams’ Sports Center during recent seasons.
“Originally the plan was to take Trojan athletics to our alumni throughout the country, and a lot of our parents are serving in the military across the world,” Pfeil said.
“Now to be able to bring our sports into our community during this pandemic allows parents to watch their child play sports without being in the stadium.”
Pfeil says it cost the school district $2,000 to install the two cameras.
The NFHS Network streaming service costs $10.99 a month or $69.99 for a year.
In addition to watching the event live, subscribers may replay events and they will be able to watch athletic events of any school that participates in the NFHS Network system.
WCRO 1230 AM or 102.9 FM will continue to broadcast Greater Johnstown football and basketball games on the radio and at wcroradio.com.
Soccer co-op
Pfeil said Greater Johnstown’s boys and girls soccer programs are hoping that potential co-op agreements with Ferndale Area and Conemaugh Valley school districts will be approved during Wednesday’s PIAA Board of Directors meeting.
“The (PIAA Board of Directors) is supposed to vote on them (Wednesday) during the PIAA meeting,” Pfeil said. “We have worked with Ferndale School District and Athletic Director Steve Clawson on getting a co-op for boys and girls varsity soccer, where the Ferndale students will play with the Johnstown students. At the junior high level, upon PIAA approval, we will welcome Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley to play with our boys and girls soccer teams.
“This year Conemaugh Valley just wanted to do junior high but next year they’re thinking of jumping on board with the varsity level,” Pfeil said. “They’re doing a building block.”
Greater Johnstown competes in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in soccer. Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley do not field soccer teams.
