Greater Johnstown High School held a signing ceremony for five student-athletes while also recognizing a volleyball milestone, two Dean Rossi Scholarship honorees and the Trojans’ all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selections for 2021-22 on Friday.
“These student-athletes persevered through high school, through a pandemic, with resiliency that allowed them to be here today,” Greater Johnstown Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said as a group of parents, coaches, administrators and students gathered for the ceremony at the Johnstown auditorium.
“Whether in school or out of school, they were working hard at their athletics and academics to create opportunities for themselves.”
Five Trojans announced their future athletic intentions:
- Keith Reed, boys basketball, Penn Highlands Community College.
“I’m very excited to go there. I want to thank my family, Coach Ryan (Durham) and Coach Quan (Britt) to give me the opportunity to play on the next level,” Reed said of the Greater Johnstown and Penn Highlands coaches, respectively. “It’s been my big dream ever since I was a kid.
“Coach Ryan (Durham) worked us and pushed us so much,” Reed said. “He made me who I am today.”
Reed is the son of Clyde Allen and Amanda Nagle.
- Bella Kekich, cheer, Pitt-Johnstown.
“Pitt-Johnstown is close to home,” Kekich said. “They have a great cheerleading program. I’ve known the coaches my whole life.”
Kekich, who intends to pursue a nursing career, is the daughter of Jason and Stefanie Kekich.
“Winning District 6 and making it through finals in 2019 at nationals was a big accomplishment,” Kekich said of the Trojans’ cheer squad.
“The pandemic made it difficult but we pushed through it.”
- Damoni Roebuck, football, Prestige Worldwide Sports Academy.
“I’m looking forward to continuing my football career with Prestige Academy in Florida. I think that’s the best opportunity for me,” Roebuck said. “I have family down there. That was the best place for me to go.”
The son of Donald Roebuck and Temeka Walker, Damoni Roebuck intends to major in business and management.
- Shamaria Carr, softball, Allegany College of Maryland.
Carr took on a leadership role for coach Ken Szczur’s Trojans softball team.
“It really humbled me as a player and a person. It made me look at myself as a bigger encourager and a leader,” Carr said. “I look at myself as a leader to the underclassmen. I’m helping them and helping other people grow.
“My teammates made it special,” Carr said.
“We played together as a team and made good memories.”
The daughter of Stanley and Melinda Carr intends to major in physical therapy at Allegany.
- Eli Gunby, track and field, Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Gunby also evolved into almost an assistant coach on the Trojans track team, according to head coach Chuck Wyatt, who said Gunby helped teammates stretch and warm up.
“It put me in this mindset that it’s my senior year and I had to put the team together,” Gunby said. “This was my big year to get everybody organized and have a good season.”
Gunby will compete in the 400-meter dash during the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championship Meet next Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.
“I’m super excited and nervous at the same time,” said Gunby, the son of Leroy and Tobie Gunby. “I did see a couple times that were a bit faster than mine, but I know if I put in the work my dreams will come true and I will beat those times.”
“I’m very excited for the experience,” Gunby said. “I’m ready to make new friends. I’m ready to continue my major with nutrition. Most of all I’m ready to pursue my dreams and become a registered nutritionist.”
Greater Johnstown recognized girls volleyball player Courtney Rummel by presenting her a shovel to commemorate her 1,094 career digs.
Rummel also was an all-LHAC selection and the girls recipient of the $200 Dean Rossi Scholarship presented by District 6.
Brock Mroczka, who played soccer, ice hockey and baseball, was named the boys recipient of the $200 scholarship as well as an all-LHAC pick in baseball and soccer.
Also on the All-LHAC team in their respective sports were: Nyerre Collins, boys basketball; Marissa Pridgen, girls basketball; Roebuck, Coby Christian, Anthony Atwood and Alijah Gibson, football; Nate Beckman, boys soccer; Bella Distefano, Delanie Davison, girls soccer; Kara Szczur, softball; Sade Brown and Irelin Urban, girls track and field; Gunby and Alijah Gibson, boys track and field; and Marquan Tisinger, wrestling.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
