Greater Johnstown started Thursday night’s Laurel Highlands semifinal game against Penn Cambria slow, but ended the game with a fury. The Trojans defeated fourth-seeded Penn Cambria 78-58 at the Doc Stofko Gymnasium to punch their ticket to the Laurel Highlands title game on Saturday opposite Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, a rematch from a year ago.
Penn Cambria entered the game on a six-game winning streak and played with emotion in the first quarter against the top-seeded Trojans. The Panthers jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one with a defensive emphasis on slowing down the Johnstown three-point shooters. The Panthers also received a strong showing from sophomore forward Garrett Harrold.
He totaled nine first-quarter points on the way to a 23-point and 12-rebound game.
“When you’re playing as a team and have some success, it’s a lot easier to play with that energy,” Penn Cambria coach Jim Ronan said following the game.
Johnstown found its footing in the second quarter. The Trojans outscored Penn Cambria 27-7 in the frame and closed the first half on a 11-0 run. Isaiah Matula connected on three 3-pointers in the second period on his way to an 18-point night.
Senior point guard Omarion Harris found Joziah Wyatt-Taylor right before the buzzer for an easy lay-in to give Johnstown a 31-20 advantage at the break. Harris has plenty of game experience in his career and knew results would start to follow with some patience.
“Coach told us if we keep being patient, then shots start falling,” Harris said after his team improved to 13-1 on the year.
Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham credited Penn Cambria’s defense to start the game, but said his team really turned it on in the second quarter.
“It worked to start the game, but the second quarter we got going,” Durham said. “I think we scored 27 points in the second quarter and once we got rolling I think we pretty much got back in control of the game and the rest is what it is.”
The Trojans received yet another stellar performance from Wyatt-Taylor. The senior forward finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds and was once again was seemingly unstoppable inside the paint. Couple his play with the 11 made 3-pointers from the Trojans, it made for a tough night for Penn Cambria on the defensive end.
“It’s hard to take away both, you got to focus on one or the other in some capacity and I thought in the first half we did a tremendous job,” Ronan said of trying to contain both Wyatt-Taylor and the outside shooting.
Johnstown held a 57-39 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Penn Cambria came out firing in the final frame. Brodie O’Donnell drained two 3-pointers off the bench to spark the Panthers and get the game to within 60-48, but once again Johnstown had all the answers.
Wyatt-Taylor scored 10 points in the fourth. Matula, along with Dre Toney (13 points) and Wade Knipple all buried 3-pointers in the final frame to put a punctuation mark on the victory.
“They know what it takes to win, and they know these type of games get close and they come down to being detail oriented and when we needed to we made big plays,” Durham said of his team responding to some pushes from Penn Cambria.
Both Durham and Harris described Saturday’s upcoming championship game with Bishop Guilfoyle as a “dogfight.”
“Typically when we play, it’s always going down to one or two possessions, and I don’t expect anything less,” the Trojans head coach said. “I know they’ll be ready for us, and we just got to have our best game of the year if we want to win.”
