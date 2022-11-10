Greater Johnstown junior Xenia Kobal was the lone area representative named to the District 6 Class 3A first team on Thursday.
The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association selected the all-star teams within the district.
The 5-foot-7 setter totaled 324 assists, 51 aces and 24 kills during the 2022 season.
The rest of the team included Bald Eagle Area's Myla Brooks and Ava Stere, Bellefonte's Carlee Pepperman and Hollidaysburg's Emily Clapper, Lexi McLanahan, Aubrey Pupa and Lucy Stanek.
