Greater Johnstown will compete in Saturday’s District 6 Class 3A Wrestling Tournament at Altoona Area High School Fieldhouse.
Six Trojans will begin their quests in the quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. The top four from each weight class advance to next weekend’s Northwest Regional at Altoona.
Greater Johnstown’s Alijah Gibson is the No. 4 seed at 160 pounds and will face State College’s Josh Hershbine in the quarterfinals. Greater Johnstown No. 6 seed Marquan Tisinger (189) meets third-seeded Damien Galentine from Central Mountain. Trojan No. 7 seed Jorge Morales (138) is slated to face Central Mountain’s second-seeded Taylor Weaver. Greater Johnstown’s Charles Yingling (285) is seeded seventh and will face Central Mountain No. 2 seed Brayden Blackwell.
Greater Johnstown No. 8 seed Korrie Williams (126) will face Central Mountain top-seed Dalton Perry. Trojan No. 8 seed Tajon Irving (215) will meet State College top-seed Nicholas Pavlechko.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.