After verbally committing in July, Wednesday was a day Greater Johnstown senior Tyjon Jones anxiously awaited for. Jones, a standout defensive back, signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Youngstown State University in a ceremony comprising family and friends.
“The coaches kept reaching out to me. They were basically the only coaches that were talking to me every day, so I was excited,” Jones described Youngstown State’s committed recruiting approach. “I thought, ‘Why not take a leap of faith?’ "
Jones’ cousin, Trojan alum Bryce Gibson, will be a senior cornerback at Youngstown State next fall. Jones heeded Gibson’s advice of finding the right school for him.
“He basically told me to go my own path, pick where I wanted to go to school and work hard at it,” Jones said.
Youngstown State went 6-6 this past season. The Penguins won national titles in 1991, ’93, ’94 and ’97, while advancing to the 2016 championship game.
Jones’ 6-foot-1, 187-pound frame caught the attention of college coaches.
“They told me when I came out there, they love to press,” he said. “They love physical corners.”
While many prospects may decommit and choose other colleges, Jones remained faithful to the Penguins, who are led by former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini.
“It was very important to me. Once I put my word out, there was no breaking my word,” Jones said. “I just stuck to it. They have great facilities, nice buildings and a great head coach.”
After compiling 1,357 career receiving yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions, Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan noticed Jones make tremendous strides in multiple areas.
“I’ve coached him since he was in sixth grade. Just the maturity, turning out to be the leader that he has turned out to be, it’s extraordinary,” Jordan said. “But that comes through the maturation and the hard work from Ty. The Youngstown State defense, they like the big, physical defensive backs because they play against a lot of very tall, physical wide receivers. To have that guy with his speed and aggressiveness, he’s perfect for their system. Coach Pelini is going to get a real good one.”
Jones is undecided on his major. Youngstown State competes at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level in the Missouri Valley Conference, which includes power programs such as Illinois State, North Dakota State (winners of seven of the past eight national titles), Northern Iowa and South Dakota State.
After averaging 18.6 yards per catch in 2019, Jones became the latest Trojan to continue his career at the Division I level, joining recent alums Brock Eisenhuth (Youngstown State), Kareem Gibson (Virginia and Albany), Shamar Jones (Indiana) and Exree Loe (West Virginia).
“I got to give a lot of credit to coach (Tony) Penna (Jr.) and just growing the program the way that he did,” Jordan said. “I just inherited a phenomenal opportunity. We’ve had several players go Division I, that pedigree continues to this day, from on-the-field accolades to in-the-classroom accolades. We personify that.”
Jones is the son of Darnell Jones and Tonya Myers, of Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.