WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest defeated Mount St. Mary's 18-2 on Friday afternoon to earn coach Tom Walter his 800th career coaching victory.
Walter, a Greater Johnstown High School graduate in his 14th season at Wake Forest, earned his 372nd victory with the Demon Deacons program. He led New Orleans (2005-09) to 153 triumphs and George Washington (1997-2004) to a program-record 275 victories. Walter is one of just two active head coaches in the country to lead three different programs to the NCAA Division I tournament, becoming just the seventh coach in history to do so. In over 27 seasons as head coach, Walter has an 800-661-1 record (.547 winning percentage).
On Friday, No. 4 Wake Forest improved to 7-0 this season. Forest Hills graduate Adam Cecere went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs in the victory over Mount St. Mary's. In the nightcap, Wake Forest defeated Binghamton 6-0. Cecere finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Walter led Wake Forest to the NCAA tournament in 2016, 2017 and 2022.
