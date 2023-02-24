WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest defeated Mount St. Mary's 18-2 on Friday afternoon to earn coach Tom Walter his 800th career coaching victory.
Walter, a Greater Johnstown High School graduate in his 14th season at Wake Forest, earned his 372nd victory with the Demon Deacons program. He led New Orleans (2005-09) to 153 triumphs and George Washington (1997-2004) to a program-record 275 victories. Walter is one of just two active head coaches in the country to lead three different programs to the NCAA Division I tournament, becoming just the seventh coach in history to do so. In 27 seasons as head coach, Walter has an 801-661-1 record (.548 winning percentage).
On Friday, No. 4 Wake Forest improved to 7-0 this season. Forest Hills graduate Adam Cecere went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs in the victory over Mount St. Mary's. In the nightcap, Wake Forest defeated Binghamton 6-0. Cecere finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Walter, the second-winningest coach with the Demon Deacons, led Wake Forest to the NCAA tournament in 2016, 2017 and 2022. He also mentored national tournament teams in 2002 (George Washington), 2007 and 2008 (New Orleans).
