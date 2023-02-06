NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. – Penn State Altoona sophomore forward Dwayne Jones was selected as the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference’s player of the week on Monday afternoon.
The Greater Johnstown graduate had a strong pair of games for the Lions in road wins against AMCC opponents Mount Aloysius College and Alfred State College.
In Penn State Altoona’s 116-93 victory at Mount Aloysius this past Wednesday, Jones shot 7-for-8 from the floor and made his lone foul shot to score 15 points, and he also finished with five rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block against his former team. In Saturday's 96-64 triumph at Alfred State, Jones went 9 of 12 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line to score a season-high 23 points. He also secured 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season while adding three steals and a pair of assists.
On the week, Jones averaged 19 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.5 assists per game. He shot an impressive 80% from the floor, going 16-for-20, to go along with a perfect 6-for-6 effort at the charity stripe.
Jones currently leads the AMCC in field goal percentage (65.9) while being second in blocks (40) and rejections per game (2.0), third in offensive rebounds (48), sixth in defensive rebounds (90) and total rebounds (138) and seventh in rebounds per game (6.9). Among all NCAA Division III men’s basketball players, he is 39th in the country in blocks and blocks per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.