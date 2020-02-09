MARIETTA, Ga. – Greater Johnstown graduate Mariah Harris defeated Campbellsville teammate Kenya Sloan 9-5 for the 170-pound WCWA National Championship on Saturday.
Harris became the fourth Tiger to earn All-American honors all four seasons of her career. Harris, the No. 2 seed, earned a passivity point and then a four-point throw to lead 5-0 in the first period. In the second, Sloan rallied with a four-point takedown and pushed Harris off the mat to tie the match at 5-all. But Sloan ended up going down with an injury late in the third period.
Campbellsville won its second team title in three years.
