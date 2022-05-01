LATROBE, Pa. – Greater Johnstown High School graduate Haley Bicko picked up victories in both games of a doubleheader on Saturday against Thiel College.
In the first game, the St. Vincent sophomore hurler pitched five innings of relief and allowed two unearned runs in a 12-11 triumph in eight innings. The right-hander struck out three batters.
In the second game, Bicko pitched five shutout frames in an 8-0 victory. She allowed just one single, fanned three batters and did not permit a walk.
Bicko has appeared in 11 games, eight starts, and has a 3.19 ERA and 7-3 record. She has compiled 32 strikeouts over 48 1/3 innings. Bicko has five complete games and one shutout.
At the plate, Bicko is hitting .325 (26-for-80) with six doubles, two triples, 14 RBIs and 18 runs scored. She has walked seven times compared to four strikeouts.
St. Vincent (22-8, 11-7) is the No. 4 seed in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament that begins Tuesday.
