Greater Johnstown High School graduate Anthony Barber’s path to play on the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League hardly was conventional.
The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman will play in his fourth game with the Knight Hawks when Vegas hosts the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Sunday at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.
“It’s really different. The speed took me a while to get used to,” said Barber, who has played left guard since joining the 3-4 Knight Hawks in the IFL on April 16. “Once I got accustomed and got my feet somewhat wet, the game had slowed down a lot from the first time I played until now.
“It is different not having a tackle or another guard right outside you. Even playing without tight ends, it’s completely different, but it is fun to get out there and play within five yards of each other,” he said.
“There are fewer people out there. It’s more intense. The sense of urgency goes through the roof because you have to deal with the fans and loud noises. Everything keeps echoing and echoing because nothing escapes.”
Barber is accustomed to adapting on the football field. He was a standout under coach Tony Penna Jr. at Greater Johnstown.
Stops at St. Francis University at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level to Lock Haven University in NCAA Division II followed high school, with Barber being a significant contributor to each program almost immediately.
An appearance in Dream Bowl X, an all-star game that traditionally showcases top players from non-Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs came in January.
A March 30 pro day at St. Francis University and a workout in Monroeville ahead of April’s National Football League (NFL) draft also took place. Barber had hoped to perhaps sign a free agent deal with a NFL or Canadian Football League (CFL) team, but when those doors closed, he pressed on.
Of course, some pivotal advice from one of the top players in Canadian Football League history helped the cause. Another former Trojan, Geroy Simon, assistant general manager of the CFL’s Edmonton Elks, guided Barber and his family through the past few months as he tried to find a home in professional football.
“I know Anthony’s dad Sam (Barber)," Simon said during a Wednesday telephone interview. "We grew up together, graduated together and played for the Trojans together. Any kid that is coming out of Johnstown and is pursuing a career, I’m going to be there for him.
“I am willing to give them guidance and help if they really want it. I’ve offered plenty of kids from Johnstown the opportunity if they want to maintain their careers, whether it is university or playing pro ball.”
Simon had Barber work out for the Edmonton Elks staff in Pittsburgh. He didn’t earn a roster spot, but managed to earn plenty of respect.
“Anthony and his dad did everything I asked,” Simon said. “It’s almost like I had the road map. It only takes one or two phone calls to get a player in the right position.
“I believe that he can play. I told him to gain 10 pounds, come to our workout. He came to our workout in Pittsburgh. In an hour and a half, he never complained. He never quit. He just kept going and kept going. He won over the head coach.”
Simon reached out to Vegas GM/head coach Mike Davis, a former longtime coach and administrator in the CFL.
“The head coach and GM in Vegas is a good friend of mine,” Simon said. “It was just a matter of me saying I have an offensive lineman for you. Mike signed him within 24 hours.”
Barber has adapted both on and off the field.
From Johnstown, Loretto and Lock Haven to Las Vegas is quite a change of pace.
“Living in Vegas overall. It’s something special,” Barber said. “I wear shorts and slides wherever I go, but I do miss home. Overall, it’s a new experience, a fun experience.
"I’ve just got to make sure I don’t get caught up in the Vegas life because I’m on a mission and my biggest thing is to get to the next level and not get complacent.”
Barber is determined to follow the advice of his family as well as people such as Simon, Penna and his Johnstown support system.
“Geroy told me this is probably the best thing you want to do right now instead of waiting for a phone call,” Barber said. “I performed for Geroy and showed him my athletic ability. He liked what he saw.”
