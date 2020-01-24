Former Greater Johnstown High School all-state football player Bryce Gibson has transferred to Indiana University of Pennsylvania from Youngstown State University.
Gibson, who played 33 games for NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program Youngstown State, will compete for a starting job in the Indiana (Pa.) secondary after the graduation of JR Stevens, a three-year starter. Indiana (Pa.) is a NCAA Division II power in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Gibson had 100 tackles and 22 pass breakups with the Penguins. He had his first career interception last season. The former Trojan had an immediate impact while starting 11 games as a freshman in 2017.
The 5-foot-10 defensive back was an honorable mention Pennsylvania Football News Class AAAA All-State selection. As a senior in 2016, he rushed for 1,358 yards and scored 16 touchdowns as Greater Johnstown won a record 12 games and advanced to the PIAA Class AAAA quarterfinals. He had 45 tackles and two interceptions that season.
During his two seasons at Greater Johnstown, Gibson rushed for 2,267 yards and 24 touchdowns on 362 carries.
Gibson also was a hero away from the football field. As a 16-year-old in February 2016, Gibson helped first responders resuscitate a man found unresponsive while sitting in a car parked outside an area supermarket. He helped pull the man out of the car.
The Crimson Hawks added four new players to the roster for the spring semester. Others include quarterback Alex Ramart (Akron University), linebacker Connor Kelly (Edinboro University) and freshman running back Dayjure Stewart, who spent last fall at Fork Union Military Academy.
