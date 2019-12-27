The Greater Johnstown boys basketball team used the combination of Joziah Wyatt-Taylor inside and senior Izir Britt outside to pull away from Conemaugh Township on the second day of the High School Holiday Shootout at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The undefeated Trojans (5-0) got 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Wyatt-Taylor and 14 points, including four 3-pointers, from Britt in a 60-43 victory on Friday afternoon. Senior Anderson Franklin added 12 points and six boards coming off the bench.
“We’re just trying to get better every day. We’re struggling a little bit,” said Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham, whose team went 2-0 in the Shootout. “We’re trying to find ways to clean it up and finish better, but we’ll take a win. I thought the kids played hard but we’re just trying to get better.”
Britt hit four 3-pointers in the opening half, including three 3’s and 11 points in the first quarter, as the Trojans dashed to a 20-8 lead. The Greater Johnstown guard was named player of the game.
“We’ve got to come ready to play. I don’t know if we were ready to play,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said of his 7-2 squad, which split a pair of Shootout games. “We lost some defensive assignments. When you play good teams, they’re going to make you pay. Johnstown is a good team. That’s why we wanted to come here and play and get some good experience at the War Memorial.
“Hopefully we can use this experience. We’ve got some things we still need to work on.”
Wyatt-Taylor had 10 points in the first half as the Trojans built a 36-26 margin at intermission. He added another 10 points over the final two quarters, grabbing five of his rebounds in the second half.
“We attacked the paint,” Wyatt-Taylor said. “This is a different place to play. It’s harder to shoot from the outside. So, just attack. Get the ball inside.”
“He’s obviously been our best player the last three games,” Durham said of Wyatt-Taylor. “He’s really skilled inside-outside. He’s been a staple for us. Until we figure things out, we’re just going to keep feeding him the ball.”
Franklin, the team’s top returner from last season’s District 6 championship team, didn’t play the first quarter. But he provided a double-digit scoring spark over the final three frames.
“We were just trying to find a different role,” Durham said. “We sat him the first quarter to see how it would be with him coming off the bench. Just trying to figure out different ways to get him going.”
Conemaugh Township was led by Tyler Poznanski’s 27 points, including a 14-for-16 effort from the free-throw line. Poznanski had five rebounds. The junior was the only Indians player to make a free throw.
“Tyler held us in there with his free-throw shooting,” Lesko said. “Other than him, we shot probably pretty poorly from the free-throw line (0-for-9). That hasn’t been our MO this year. Tyler played a very solid game offensively. Hopefully we can get one or two guys to help him out down the road.”
In other games on Friday:
Penn Cambria 75, Conemaugh Valley 59: Freshman Garrett Harrold scored a team-high 16 points to help lead the Panthers to a victory over the Blue Jays.
Jake Tsikalas and Chayce McCombie supplied 12 points each and Jake Martynuska had 11 for Penn Cambria.
Logan Kent provided a game-high 17 points for Conemaugh Valley, which also got 12 points from Jarod Roberts and 10 from Ryan Sida.
Forest Hills 55, Ferndale 47: In Friday’s morning game, Jeremy Burda earned player of the game honors with a game-high 17 points and the Rangers won their second straight contest by edging the Yellow Jackets.
“Burda provided a spark on defense for us. He did a little bit of everything,” Forest Hills coach Dom Vescovi said. “He got some rebounds, steals and he was the high-scorer.”
Dylan Pasquerilla added 11 points for Forest Hills (2-4).
Seth Coleman led Ferndale (2-6) with 15 points. Chance Kelly had 10 points.
“It was a pretty well-played game by both teams,” Vescovi said.
“We jumped out to a lead in the third quarter and they got it back to three points in the fourth.”
Westmont Hilltop 65, Bishop McCort 60: Player of the game Alex Ray scored 14 points to lead a quartet of double-digit scorers and help the Hilltoppers remain unbeaten with a victory over the Crimson Crushers.
Dylan Craft and Tanner Civis each chipped in 12 points for Westmont Hilltop (7-0), which also got 10 points from Landon Weeks.
Zach Ramach led all scorers with 22 points for Bishop McCort, which also got 14 points from Aiden Layton.
On the girls side:
Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Portage 53: Teresa Haigh led all scorers with 30 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Marauders (6-1) handed the Mustangs (6-1) their first loss this season.
Leah Homan and Aurielle Brunner chipped in 10 points each for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Kara Dividock scored 19 points for Portage, leaving her seven points shy of 1,000. while teammate Abbi Riskus provided 16 points.
Bishop McCort 51, Westmont Hilltop 42: Player of the game Bailey Shriver scored 14 points as the Crimson Crushers topped the Hilltoppers.
Lexi Martin led all scorers with 19 points for Bishop McCort.
Olivia Berg topped the Westmont Hilltop scoring with 12 points.
