JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Antwuan Reed used his experience as a star on the Greater Johnstown High School football team as a foundation to a solid career at the University of Pittsburgh and a brief stay in a National Football League camp.
Reed speaks about another type of journey in his return to the Trojans as a head coach hoping to turn around a program on a 20-game losing streak.
“It’s a journey,” Reed said during the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference media day at Trojan Stadium. “We’ve taken it one day at a time. We have good days, bad days, like anything else. But the progress the guys have made and the change I’m starting to see with the guys coming together ... my main objective when I took this job was bringing the guys back together.
“I always preach family. With family comes pride,” Reed said. “That Trojan Pride means something to these kids now. They’re starting to get an understanding.”
Reed should know. He twice earned first-team all-state status as a running back who gained 4,276 yards and scored 55 touchdowns on Greater Johnstown teams that went 14-7 in two seasons.
Reed was a three-time Tribune-Democrat All-Area Team player and Offensive Player of the Year once.
Reed then played four seasons as a defensive back at Pitt, becoming a two-year starter. After being a part of four Panthers’ bowl appearances, Reed had a tryout with the Cleveland Browns before an injury ended his playing career.
He will rely on that experience to change the atmosphere surrounding a team that hasn’t won since the ninth week of the 2019 season and is on a 1-38 stretch since 2018.
“I tell the guys, ‘You’ve got to support each other,’ ” Reed said. “Now, I’ll be in the neighborhood and see kids riding bikes together, or at the Ferndale Jubilee I saw a bunch of kids together. That’s what I really wanted when I first came back, to see those guys back together.
“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Reed added. “Not a lot of experience. We’re starting to gain some leaders and guys who are putting their best foot forward. They’re eager to learn.”
Reed, who follows Bruce Jordan as the Trojans coach, has made an impression on a Greater Johnstown team hungry to return to the not-so-distant winning ways.
The Trojans won a combined 34 games from 2014 through 2017 with both district and state playoff experience in both Class 3A and 4A during that stretch.
Greater Johnstown also has 12 winning seasons in 15 years from 2003 through 2017, with players such as LaRod Stephens-Howling and Reed advancing to the major college and professional ranks.
“The coaches brought back a lot of pride. They’re showing us more love,” said Trojans senior quarterback Anthony Atwood, who passed for 233 yards and rushed for 500 last season. “I like what they’re doing. They show us how to have a better bond.
“We’ve actually made a lot of progress. There is less arguing. We’re becoming more of a family and supporting each other.”
The Trojans had 48 players in camp at Antiochian Village in Bolivar. Reed said the team was pulling together, moving in the proper direction.
“Everyone’s been putting in the work,” said senior Lorenzo Taylor, an offensive and defensive lineman. “I’m one of the captains on the line. It’s together.
“That’s the tradition,” Taylor added. “Before, we weren’t doing that. But now, together, we’re grinding as a team. We’re all together putting in the work and it’s all coming together into one.”
Taylor credited Reed and his staff for encouraging such a philosophy.
“The energy of coach being here is amazing,” Taylor said. “It helps all of us, every single player on the team.
“I’m hyped. I’m ready for it. I’m ready for all the work, everything that comes with all this as the Trojan family.”
Reed was part of some special seasons at Greater Johnstown. He remembers teammates supporting each other and putting team goals ahead of individual performances.
“It’s a process. We’re trying to get a lot of the bad habits out,” Reed said. “We try to be here and be patient. Have an understanding of what they’re feeling and what they’re going through at that time.
“You don’t ever want to let the guys down,” Reed added. “I didn’t want to let down my teammates or my brothers. You just wanted to give your best effort no matter what. If you mess up, just come back and fight for your team. Don’t ever give up on your team. That’s what I preach a lot. Don’t give up on your brothers.”
The mindset is gradually changing, Reed said. The first-year coach hopes that translates into more success in the win-loss column.
His players can see a difference.
“That’s one of the things that makes us Johnstown, us being a family on and off the field,” junior running back/defensive back Conseer Baxter said.
“I feel like we’ve progressed a lot, mostly in the aspect of us being together. I think that’s the main thing that’s going to help us.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
