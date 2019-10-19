Sammy Barber threw for four touchdowns including finding Quasir Stephens for a 64-yard scoring strike with just over 4 minutes left in the game to lead Greater Johnstown back from 14 points down to get their its win of the year over Somerset 33-27 Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
The Trojans snapped a 19-game losing streak that dated to the end of the 2017 season.
“The kids just came to play tonight and kept going with our plan,” Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan said. “Somerset is a good football team, and I couldn’t be prouder of our kids tonight. It makes me really proud.”
“Johnstown played good enough to win the game tonight,” added Somerset coach Bob Landis. “Too many penalties and turnovers cost us tonight.”
Somerset started off fast on the ground. Ethan Hemminger had a 30-yard gain followed up by another 15 yards by Bradley Barndt to move the ball inside the Trojan 20. Kareem Akanan finished it off with a 15-yard run of his own and Somerset had an early 7-0 lead.
On Greater Johnstown’s first offensive possession, Barber was picked off by the Golden Eagles’ Dustin Hyde who returned the ball inside the Trojan 10-yard line.
Two plays later Hyde took the ball in himself from 8 yards out and the Eagles held a 14-0 lead less than 3 minutes into the game.
After both teams went three-and-out on their next possessions, Greater Johnstown got on the board with Barber’s first touchdown pass of the game to Tyjon Jones from 41 yards out to cut the lead in half 14-7.
Somerset went three-and-out again on their next series giving Greater Johnstown great field possession.
The Trojans cashed in when Elias Gunby broke several tackles to score from 8 yards out to cut the Somerset lead to one point after the extra-point attempt went wide right just as the first quarter came to an end.
The Eagles came out to start the second quarter looking to pound the ball. An eight-play drive, all on the ground, ended with Hyde scoring from 2 yards out to make it 21-13.
Greater Johnstown went to the air again on its next possession with Barber finishing off the drive with an 8-yard completion to Anthony Reed, who stretched the ball over the goal line on his way to the ground to make it 21-19 after the 2-point attempt failed, sending the teams to the half separated by just two.
The third quarter started with each team trading punts before Greater Johnstown’s Barber was picked by Hyde for the second time in the game on Johnstown’s second possession setting Somerset up deep in Trojan territory.
After an Ethan Hemminger run inside the 1, Barndt finished the drive to give Somerset the lead 27-19 after the extra point attempt failed.
The teams traded punts again late in the third, before Greater Johnstown tied the game on a Barber touchdown pass to D’andre Sampson, with the pair also combining on the two-point conversion making it 27-all just seconds into the fourth quarter.
Greater Johnstown took its first lead of the night when it mattered most, with Barber’s hitting Sampson in stride on his way to the end zone with the 64-yard pass, making it 33-27.
The Trojans defense stood tall on the Eagles final possession stopping the visitors as they neared midfield, and that sent the senior night crowd home happy.
