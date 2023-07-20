The youthful Greater Johnstown High School boys basketball team capped the 2022-23 season with a District 6 Class 4A championship and a state playoff appearance.
Coach Ryan Durham’s Trojans really haven’t slowed down since.
Greater Johnstown completed a 19-0 summer season with a championship performance in a 66-52 win over Hollidaysburg in the Blair Regional YMCA High School Boys Basketball League on Wednesday. Greater Johnstown went 11-0 in league play.
“I can’t praise them enough on their maturity, especially Donte Tisinger. From his freshman year to going into his junior year, he is a completely different player mentally and physically,” Durham said of the rising junior standout.
“I think our youth last year has converted into a lot of experience. We’re still fairly young, but the kids have worked hard in the weight room and guys have grown several inches. It’s a unique situation to have such a young team and still be so experienced.”
The Trojans, led by Tisinger, one of the most highly touted underclassmen in the state, also were perfect in three games in the Westmont Hilltop Shootout and went 5-0 in the St. Francis University team camp.
“We’ve really just taken an approach of just trying to get better every day,” Durham said. “We know the talent we have. We know the group we have coming back and the potential, but to reach our ultimate goals, it’s just getting better every day.”
Greater Johnstown went 22-4 during the 2022-23 season with a lineup featuring only three seniors, two of those starters, including all-state pick Nyerre Collins.
The Trojans won their fourth District 6 title in the past five seasons and the 30th in Greater Johnstown’s boys program’s history in a 57-39 victory over top-seeded Central at Mount Aloysius College on Feb. 28.
That team had two juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen who all gained valuable experience in the tough Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and the playoffs. The learning continued throughout the summer.
“From the time we started offseason workouts up to when we finished the summer league Wednesday, we’ve done a good job of continuing to work to get better,” Durham said. “I’m excited for the upcoming season.”
The Trojans will be one of the top contenders in the expanded LHAC this upcoming high school season.
Tisinger has received plenty of preseason recognition after his sophomore season and a strong summer, including time playing up a level in AAU competition at venues as far away as Virginia Beach.
Rising sophomore Raheem Braswell also has been recognized throughout the summer.
Rising senior Jahmir Collins had a team-high 17 points in the Blair Regional YMCA title game, and Tisinger netted 13. Braswell, rising senior Dion Dixon and rising sophomore Amire Robinson each netted 10 points against Hollidaysburg, a team that will join the LHAC this season.
“It’s always pretty good competition,” Durham said of the summer schedule. “You play against some really quality opponents from the Laurel Highlands and outside. Now that the league has expanded, the Tyrones, Philipsburgs(-Osceola), Huntingdons and Clearfields, all of those teams are now in the Laurel Highlands. We’re going to see them more often.
“Plus, getting to see Altoona. Getting to see Hollidaysburg. These are old-school MAC (Mid-Alleghenies Conference) rivalries. Fans and family members remember those days when we played in the MAC with Altoona, Hollidaysburg, State College and Bishop Guilfoyle, which we see all the time. Those rivalries still have a little bit of an undercurrent.”
The summer schedule produced more than a championship and a perfect record. Durham saw an already tight-knit group jell together.
“At the end of the day, they are all really good friends,” Durham said. “They’re a team through and through, top to bottom. They hang out with each other all the time. They’re always in the gym. They’re always together.”
