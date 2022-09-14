Greater Johnstown School District will upgrade security during varsity football games at Trojan Stadium, “with safety as the primary concern,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio announced on Wednesday.
In a letter to “Trojan Families” posted on social media Wednesday, Arcurio said metal detectors, detecting wands and additional security measures will be used at Friday’s game against city rival McCort-Carroll, formerly known as Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
The measures were taken in response to an altercation involving several Greater Johnstown students outside Trojan Stadium at the Aug. 26 season-opening game against Penn Cambria.
“The fight that broke out after the last home football game was totally unacceptable behavior,” Arcurio said during a telephone interview. “All of those students have been dealt with through the Code of Conduct, and we just want to ensure that our community, students and families are clearly aware of the expectations at our sporting events.
“We need to create an atmosphere that is a safe environment for everyone.”
Arcurio said the security measures had been planned soon after the Aug. 26 altercation, but the district made the announcement to coincide with Friday’s game, the first at Trojan Stadium since the opener.
Bishop McCort Catholic Principal Tom Smith, who also is the Crushers football coach, is a former coach and administrator at Greater Johnstown.
“I believe Dr. Arcurio is doing everything in her power to provide a safe environment for her kids and Bishop McCort,” Smith said. “I support her in what she’s doing.”
Arcurio said the additional security measures were not made in response to Bishop McCort Catholic’s providing its students an opportunity to participate in game-related activities at the school rather than the stadium located approximately a block away at Johnstown High.
“I’m providing an option for the kids who don’t feel comfortable attending the game to have an alternative place to do that,” Smith said.
“I believe they’re being proactive (at Greater Johnstown) and I’m doing the same,” Smith said. “We have the same goals and objectives, and I think that’s a good thing. I think we’re supporting each other with our goal and objective.”
Arcurio said the two schools located approximately a block away from each other want the game-night experience to be both safe and positive.
McCort-Carroll is 1-2 entering the rivalry game. Greater Johnstown is 0-3 and will try to snap a 23-game losing streak. The Trojans hold an all-time 22-14-1 record in the series, which dates to 1933.
Bishop McCort Catholic has won the past three meetings following a five-game winning streak by Greater Johnstown.
