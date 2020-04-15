The Greater Johnstown American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) cancelled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that will impact more than 340 players ranging from ages 4 to 19.
“It is very difficult right now to know exactly when we’re going to get to a point when gathering in large groups is OK,” said Shelley Johansson, Child and Volunteer Protection Advocate for Greater Johnstown AYSO. “We had to make a decision at a certain point because of field availability and ordering uniforms. There is a timeline for that and we reached a point where we had to make a decision.”
Greater Johnstown AYSO is among 12 regions that play soccer in Area D, Section 13.
“Each one of these regions makes their own decisions as to whether they’re going to play or not this season,” said Bob Lasagna, Area D director. “It’s just getting too late to go. Under AYSO, our playing season ends July 31.
“Some of the regions share the fields with other organizations that start play in July,” he added. “So, they’d have to cut short their seasons. Some play on school properties. Some just have fields they rent off of other people.”
High schools are closed due to the pandemic and their athletic facilities are off limits.
“The national office hasn’t made a decision yet as to whether they’re going to shut down the season for the nation,” Lasagna said. “They’re holding off until April 30 to make a decision. Everybody’s waiting to see their decision. If any parents have any concerns, they should reach out to their region officers or the AYSO national office.”
The Greater Johnstown AYSO stated, “Everyone will receive a refund as per our refund policy on our website. We are now working through a process for refunding the families of over 340 players. National (AYSO) is working on an automated refund process, which should be rolled out by the end of the month. We understand that current circumstances are straining many families’ finances , but please be patient with us.”
The refund information was part of a Greater Johnstown AYSO email statement regarding its decision to cancel:
“The COVID-19 situation has disrupted all of our lives, and these are unprecedented times. Our board has been following the guidance from AYSO national along with local, state and federal government hoping for a way to hold this season, but our decision point was 4/14/2020 for a variety of reasons, including field availability, ordering of uniforms and more.
“After looking at all options for our spring season (postpone, cancel, modify), we do not see a viable way forward. Our board was unanimous in the decision to cancel the season and tournament for 2020, placing the highest priority on the safety of our players, families and volunteers.”
Greater Johnstown AYSO Regional Commissioner Mike Danchanko said while disappointing, the cancellation almost became inevitable amid the COVID-19 pandemic developments. That didn’t diminish the impact the decision had on the region.
“It’s pretty devastating. Our region has been around since 1991,” Danchanko said. “To my knowledge there never has been a season canceled.
“A lot of the kids look forward to this, my kids included. We all enjoy the season. The coaches enjoy coaching. We had a coaching training program. It was all positive. Everybody was excited. It’s that part of spring, ‘Let’s look forward to it.’”
Johnansson and Danchanko each stressed the region’s registered volunteers will receive free training for the remainder of the AYSO calendar year ending July 31.
They also noted that applications of scholarship families will remain on file so the players may return in 2021 without having to apply again.
“I’m sure that I’m not alone in feeling that this crisis is making me realize how much I value some of the things that are in regular life,” Johansson said.
“Obviously I feel strongly about AYSO soccer. When I walk on the field in the spring and there are all these kids playing soccer and having a wonderful time, many of them in their first experience in organized sports, that’s really cool. To not have that this year is just really disappointing.
“I am hopeful about the future.”
