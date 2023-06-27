Richland High School graduate Ethan Dabbs capped his NCAA career at the University of Virginia by winning an unprecedented fourth Atlantic Coast Conference title and placing second nationally in the javelin throw.
But plenty of work still awaits Dabbs, as he prepares to defend his national title in the upcoming USA Track and Field (USATF) outdoor championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on July 8.
“I haven’t hit my personal best quite yet (this year), but I think my best throws are ahead of me because of the way I’m training and the way we have things set up in the program,” said Dabbs, 24, who recently completed his master’s degree in athletic administration.
“I have a lot of great opportunities to get some good work in the facilities,” added Dabbs, who is training in Charlottesville, Virginia.
On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference named Dabbs the ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year as part of the All-ACC Academic Team.
The former PIAA javelin state champion also earned ACC Field Performer of the Year and U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association Southeast Regional Field Athlete of the Year honors this spring.
“It was really cool this year to be able to get it four times in a row,” Dabbs said of his conference crowns in the javelin throw. “Looking back at the record books, that was something no one had done before in men’s javelin. That was a big goal for me going into the year. I was happy with the end result.”
This is Dabbs’ second season back since having Tommy John surgery on a torn ulnar collateral ligament in July 2021.
His past two years have included one milestone after another, including Dabbs winning the USA outdoor gold and advancing to the World Athletics Championship event last summer.
The momentum continued during his final season at University of Virginia, with another ACC title and the national runner-up finish at the NCAA Division I meet.
His college season-best throw of 80.82 meters won the Virginia Challenge and set both meet and facility records.
“Carried that steam ahead into NCAAs and did pretty well,” Dabbs said. “Not my best work, but I still did throw a pretty solid distance and set myself up well for the international rankings. The big focus this year is to make a name for myself internationally, rather than just in the U.S.”
His personal-best throw of 82.93 meters (272 feet) set both ACC and ACC championship records in 2022.
“I’m hoping to get back to those good numbers,” Dabbs said.
His Tommy John surgery almost exactly two years ago (July 2, 2021) was life-changing, Dabbs said.
“I threw on the same arm for 21 or 22 years to that point,” the former area baseball standout said. “It’s like you’re getting a new arm.”
The road back hasn’t been an easy path, but Dabbs is optimistic.
“I started back in competition in late March or early April in 2022,” he said. “Knock on wood, I’ve had no problems with my elbow. I’ve been ironing out some details with pinches in my body.
“I’m paying attention to how my body is feeling and really listening to it instead of pushing through pain as I did in the past. It’s been interesting.”
The goal is to perform well at the USATF event and qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in August.
“I have to get the top two in the USAs to qualify for everything,” Dabbs said. “It should be fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.