The bout is finally over. After clamoring for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) to recognize girls wrestling as a sport, many female grapplers rejoiced when the state’s athletic governing body unanimously approved the rapidly growing venture on Wednesday.
PIAA will host girls wrestling championships starting this winter. State champions will likely be crowned inside Giant Center in Hershey, where the boys tournament is annually held.
Wednesday’s decision was received well from area coaches.
“It was great news hearing the PIAA made girls wrestling an official sport,” Bishop McCort Catholic coach Bill Bassett said. “Our girls work so hard and they deserve to be acknowledged like the boys. It will be nice for them to compete in Hershey alongside the boys at the PIAA state championships.”
“I think it is a great thing and was just a matter of time,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said.
Bedford, Central Cambria and United have also approved girls wrestling teams in the area. There are 111 registered programs in the state, surpassing the threshold of 100 to receive consideration for full sponsorship. Pennsylvania became the 38th state in the country to sanction girls wrestling.
While the number of female wrestlers has improved over the years, becoming a PIAA sport should only help girls grappling ascend.
“I think this will definitely help girls wrestling grow even more,” Bassett said. “There is so much momentum now. I hope every girl thinks about giving it a shot. They won’t have to wrestle boys now and can compete against just girls.”
Having official PIAA champions crowned in girls wrestling is a huge first step taken to help the sport take off.
“It’s great,” Deputy said. “I think anytime high school students can participate in sports and compete for championships, it builds a lot of lifelong lessons.”
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Alyssa Favara (170 pounds) and Jordyn Fouse (130) each won state titles this past winter. Raegan Snider (155) finished as state runner-up. Bishop McCort will also bring back Lane Fordyce, Jovie Forrest, Myah Miller and Yana Noronha in 2023-24. The Crimson Crushers finished in second place as a team behind only Canon-McMillan in the state tournament.
“Pennsylvania USA Wrestling held a state tournament the last few years for the girls,” Bassett said. “It was good, but with PIAA taking over, I think it will feel more official for them. That will be amazing and the attendance numbers should be bigger than ever.”
Chestnut Ridge’s girls roster included Kalea Dey and Patron Plummer, who finished fifth in the state in 2023 after winning two commonwealth crowns in 2021 and 2022. Deputy expects many more girls to follow suit and field a fairly deep roster this winter.
“We have had anywhere from 12 to 18 at our girls open gyms this spring,” Deputy said. “I expect numbers to really take off now that parents know they can just wrestle girls now.”
High school girls wrestling participation in Pennsylvania grew by over 80% during the 2022-23 season and has experienced over a 400% growth in the past five years, according to SanctionPA. All 12 PIAA athletic districts have girls wrestling.
Deputy expects the number of weight classes to mirror the boys’ division.
“There will be 13 weight classes,” Deputy said.
“They will be using the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) weight classes.”
Both Bassett and Deputy expect to see individual tournaments begin to include girls this winter. Dual meets between girls teams won’t likely start until all programs have time to build up enough numbers at the various weight classes over the next few seasons.
