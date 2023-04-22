JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pitt-Johnstown inducted six new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame when the university held its 14th annual banquet on Saturday evening inside the Wellness Center.
Among those introduced were wrestlers Shad Benton (1999-2002) and Craig Thurber (1991-96), right-handed baseball pitcher Kaleb Fleck (2008-11), former women’s basketball player Jennifer Tuscano (1995-99) and current men’s basketball coach Bob Rukavina.
Linda Renzi, who passed away in December 2019, rounded out the class and was honored for her meritorious service after electing to become the volunteer head coach of the Pitt-Johnstown volleyball team from 2004-12.
After a storied 30 years of being the head boys and girls volleyball coach at Richland High School, Renzi led the Mountain Cats to a 136-119 overall record and a 48-41 mark in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference over her career.
Unlike the other inductees, Rukavina remains a fixture on campus and in the gym, still patrolling the sidelines for a program that had just four winning seasons from 1969-87 before his arrival in 1989.
Since then, Rukavina has established himself as Pitt-Johnstown’s all-time winningest men’s coach with a 548-373 overall record, while also guiding the Mountain Cats to five NCAA regional tournament berths and 10 20-win seasons.
“It’s really a great honor,” Rukavina said of the accolade. “It’s hard to believe I’ve spent over half of my life coaching here. This is a part of me and to be inducted in the Hall of Fame, that’s forever.
“We’ve really tried to build it (the program) the right way with good people. Wins and losses are great because we’re so competitive. That’s our goal to win every year, but the relationships and the successes of all our former players are what means the most to us.”
The most recent edition of Rukavina’s squads posted a 20-11 record on the way to earning a 2022-23 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament berth.
Fleck, who compiled a 14-7 overall record and a 4.18 ERA in 127 innings with the Mountain Cats over three seasons, went on to play professional baseball after signing a minor-league free-agent deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011.
After advancing all the way to the Triple-A level, he retired from baseball in 2018 and started working in the sales field.
The amount of success Fleck had at the collegiate level was a memorable step toward what amounted to eight professional seasons, three of which were in Triple-A in the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals organizations, before he retired from the sport.
“When I came to UPJ, I just wanted to play baseball and have fun,” Fleck said. “It propelled me into being able to play professionally for eight years. This program, these coaches, I am just really grateful for everything that they did for me. It allowed me to chase a dream for eight years after it as well.”
The ceremony, which is organized by the university’s athletic department and emceed by The Tribune-Democrat sports writer and 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Mike Mastovich, also provides former players and coaches with a chance to reflect on what their time as a student-athlete at Pitt-Johnstown meant to them.
For Tuscano, who currently sits 13th on the all-time scoring list with 1,396 points, the experience of playing four impressive seasons under former coach Jodi Gault has stuck with her throughout her life.
“When you play for someone as great as Coach Gault and the standard that she held you to as a student-athlete, it has certainly carried over in my professional career,” Tuscano said. “I go back to my teammates. I had great people beside me. That’s what I’ve found every step of the way since Pitt-Johnstown.”
Thurber is one of the most successful wrestlers to come through the school, finishing with a 120-20 career record, which is tied for sixth all time with fellow Hall of Famer Rob Yahner. He was also a 1995 national runner-up at 177 pounds.
Benton enters the Hall of Fame as one of the most dominant wrestlers in history after posting a 101-9 overall record to pair with three NCAA regional titles and a Division II national championship in his senior season in 2002.
Both Thurber and Benton garnered three NCAA Division II All-American honors under legendary Pitt-Johnstown wrestling coach and longtime Athletic Director Pat Pecora.
Pitt-Johnstown softball pitcher Mia Smith, who leads the Mountain Cats in wins and strikeouts, and wrestler Trevon Gray, who was a NCAA Division II national qualifier at 125 pounds this past season, were recognized as the 2022-23 freshman athletes of the year.
The 2013 Pitt-Johnstown volleyball team was also honored for winning the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament in its first season playing in the conference.
